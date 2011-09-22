The Most Valuable Startups In The World -- The SAIcast Explains

Photo: AP

SAI Presents! The World’s Most Valuable Startups. Join Jay Yarow as he gets Alyson Shontell and Nicholas Carlson to explain why some of the companies on this list deserve their spots… and why others simply did not make the cut.



Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

