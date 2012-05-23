The 28 Most Valuable Brands In The World

After an incredible increase in sales, Apple is once again the most valuable brand in the world.



Apple’s brand value is $182 billion, an incredible 19 per cent increase from last year, according to the list from BrandZ.

BrandZ and Millward Brown Optimor calculated value based on branded earnings and a survey to determine how much of those earnings are generated by the brand’s close bond with customers. For companies like Apple, the loyalty of customers is more than a balance sheet could reflect.

Brand value differentiated winners from losers and helped “sustain brands through a challenging year” marred by shaky consumer confidence and financial woes, according to the report.

Top-10 companies also included telecom giants Verizon, Vodafone and AT&T, which formed partnerships and expanded in emerging markets. Google slipped to number three after its Google + feature failed to garner much usage.

