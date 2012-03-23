The Most Valuable Baseball Team Probably Won't Surprise You

Derek Jeter

Forbes released its yearly list of the most valuable baseball teams.And the guys in the number one spot, the Yankees, worth $1.85 billion, shouldn’t surprise anyone.The L.A. Dodgers are the second most valuable team, and the Red Sox, the third.



On average, MLB teams rose 16% in value over the past year, the Dodgers leading the pack with a 75% gain in value.

