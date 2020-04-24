The most useful job resources in every state during the coronavirus pandemic

Westend61/Getty Images Glassdoor recently shared its list of useful COVID-19 job resources by state, ranging from work-from-home jobs to part-time positions.

Millions of American workers have been laid off, furloughed, or face underemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place orders.

Glassdoor is also releasing resources intended to make the job-finding process easier, including a new job search hub featuring the latest in-demand jobs, remote work opportunities, and companies currently hiring across all industries, as well as a free virtual seminar with Glassdoor experts on how to land a job.

Here are the most useful job-finding resources in every state, according to Glassdoor.

ALABAMA

caption Alabama.

Government job resources:

Alabama Department of Labour

Alabama Goodwill Industries

Glassdoor job resources:

Work from Home Jobs in Alabama

Part-Time Jobs in Alabama

Temporary Jobs in Alabama

ALASKA

caption Anchorage, Alaska.

Government job resources:

Alaska Department of Labour and Workforce Development

Goodwill Industries of Alaska

Glassdoor job resources:

Work from Home Jobs in Alaska

Part-Time Jobs in Alaska

Temporary Jobs in Alaska

ARIZONA

caption Arizona.

Government job resources:

Arizona Department of Economic Security

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Goodwill of Southern Arizona

Glassdoor job resources:

Work from Home Jobs in Arizona

Part-Time Jobs in Arizona

Temporary Jobs in Arizona

ARKANSAS

caption Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Government job resources:

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas

Glassdoor job resources:

Work from Home Arkansas

Part-Time Jobs in Arkansas

Temporary Jobs in Arkansas

CALIFORNIA

caption Los Angeles, California.

Government job resources:

California Labour and Workforce Development Agency

Goodwill San Francisco

Goodwill Southern California

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in California

Part-Time Jobs in California

Temporary Jobs in California

COLORADO

caption Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Government job resources:

Colorado Department of Labour and Employment

Goodwill Industries of Denver

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Colorado

Part-Time Jobs in Colorado

Temporary Jobs in Colorado

CONNECTICUT

caption Hartford, Connecticut.

Government job resources:

Connecticut Department of Labour

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut

Goodwill of Southern New England

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Connecticut

Part-Time Jobs in Connecticut

Temporary Jobs in Connecticut

DELAWARE

caption Wilmington, Delaware.

Government job resources:

Delaware Department of Labour

Goodwill of Delaware

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Delaware

Part-Time Jobs in Delaware

Temporary Jobs in Delaware

FLORIDA

caption Orlando, Florida.

Government job resources:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida

Goodwill Industries of North Florida

Goodwill Industries of South Florida

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Florida

Part-Time Jobs in Florida

Temporary Jobs in Florida

GEORGIA

caption Atlanta, Georgia.

Government job resources:

Georgia Department of Labour

Goodwill of North Georgia

Goodwill of Southeast Georgia

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Georgia

Part-Time Jobs in Georgia

Temporary Jobs in Georgia

HAWAII

caption Hawaii.

Government job resources:

Department of Labour and Industrial Relations

Goodwill Hawaii

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Hawaii

Part-Time Jobs in Hawaii

Temporary Jobs in Hawaii

IDAHO

caption Lewiston, Idaho.

Government job resources:

Idaho Department of Labour

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Idaho

Part-Time Jobs in Idaho

Temporary Jobs in Idaho

ILLINOIS

caption Chicago, Illinois.

Government job resources:

Illinois Department of Employment Security

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois

Goodwill Industries of Metropolitan Chicago

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Illinois

Part-Time Jobs in Illinois

Temporary Jobs in Illinois

INDIANA

caption Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Government job resources:

Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana

Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Indiana

Part-Time Jobs in Indiana

Temporary Jobs in Indiana

IOWA

caption Des Moines, Iowa.

Government job resources:

Iowa Workforce Development

Goodwill of Central Iowa

Goodwill of the Heartland

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Iowa

Part-Time Jobs in Iowa

Temporary Jobs in Iowa

KANSAS

caption Kansas.

Government job resources:

Kansas Department of Labour

Goodwill Industries of Kansas

Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Kansas

Part-Time Jobs in Kansas

Temporary Jobs in Kansas

KENTUCKY

caption Lexington, Kentucky.

Government job resources:

Kentucky Career Centre

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Kentucky

Part-Time Jobs in Kentucky

Temporary Jobs in Kentucky

LOUISIANA

caption New Orleans, Louisiana.

Government job resources:

Louisiana Workforce Commission

Goodwill Acadiana

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Louisiana

Part-Time Jobs in Louisiana

Temporary Jobs in Louisiana

MAINE

caption Acadia National Park in Maine.

Government job resources:

Maine Department of Labour

Goodwill Northern New England

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Maine

Part-Time Jobs in Maine

Temporary Jobs in Maine

MARYLAND

caption Baltimore, Maryland.

Government job resources:

Maryland Department of Labour

Goodwill of Greater Washington

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Maryland

Part-Time Jobs in Maryland

Temporary Jobs in Maryland

MASSACHUSETTS

caption Boston, Massachusetts.

Government job resources:

Massachusetts Executive Office of Labour and Workforce Development

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Massachusetts

Part-Time Jobs in Massachusetts

Temporary Jobs in Massachusetts

MICHIGAN

caption Michigan.

Government job resources:

Michigan Department of Labour and Economic Opportunity

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Michigan

Part-Time Jobs in Michigan

Temporary Jobs in Michigan

MINNESOTA

caption Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Government job resources:

Minnesota Department of Labour and Industry

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Minnesota

Part-Time Jobs in Minnesota

Temporary Jobs in Minnesota

MISSISSIPPI

caption Mississippi.

Government job resources:

Mississippi Department of Employment Security

Goodwill Industries of Mississippi

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Mississippi

Part-Time Jobs in Mississippi

Temporary Jobs in Mississippi

MISSOURI

caption Country Club Plaza, Missouri.

Government job resources:

Missouri Department of Labour and Industrial Relations

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries

Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Missouri

Part-Time Jobs in Missouri

Temporary Jobs in Missouri

MONTANA

caption Montana.

Government job resources:

Montana Department of Labour and Industry

Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Montana

Part-Time Jobs in Montana

Temporary Jobs in Montana

NEBRASKA

caption Omaha, Nebraska.

Government job resources:

Nebraska Department of Labour

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Nebraska

Part-Time Jobs in Nebraska

Temporary Jobs in Nebraska

NEVADA

caption Reno, Nevada.

Government job resources:

Nevada Office of the Labour Commissioner

Goodwill of Southern Nevada

Goodwill of Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Nevada

Part-Time Jobs in Nevada

Temporary Jobs in Nevada

NEW HAMPSHIRE

caption New Hampshire.

Government job resources:

New Hampshire Department of Labour

Goodwill Northern New England

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in New Hampshire

Part-Time Jobs in New Hampshire

Temporary Jobs in New Hampshire

NEW JERSEY

caption Jersey City, New Jersey.

Government job resources:

New Jersey Department of Labour and Workforce Development

Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in New Jersey

Part-Time Jobs in New Jersey

Temporary Jobs in New Jersey

NEW MEXICO

caption New Mexico.

Government job resources:

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions

Goodwill Industries of New Mexico

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in New Mexico

Part-Time Jobs in New Mexico

Temporary Jobs in New Mexico

NEW YORK

caption New York City, New York.

Government job resources:

New York State Labour Department

Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill of Western New York

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in New York

Part-Time Jobs in New York

Temporary Jobs in New York

NORTH CAROLINA

caption Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

Government job resources:

North Carolina Department of Labour

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina

Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in North Carolina

Part-Time Jobs in North Carolina

Temporary Jobs in North Carolina

NORTH DAKOTA

caption North Dakota.

Government job resources:

North Dakota Department of Labour and Human Rights

Easter Seals-Goodwill North Dakota

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in North Dakota

Part-Time Jobs in North Dakota

Temporary Jobs in North Dakota

OHIO

caption Cleveland, Ohio.

Government job resources:

Department of Job and Family Services

Ohio Association of Goodwill Industries

Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries

Goodwill Columbus

Goodwill of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Ohio

Part-Time Jobs in Ohio

Temporary Jobs in Ohio

OKLAHOMA

caption Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Government job resources:

Oklahoma Department of Labour

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Oklahoma

Part-Time Jobs in Oklahoma

Temporary Jobs in Oklahoma

OREGON

caption Portland, Oregon.

Government job resources:

Oregon Bureau of Labour and Industries

Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette

Southern Oregon Goodwill

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Oregon

Part-Time Jobs in Oregon

Temporary Jobs in Oregon

PENNSYLVANIA

caption Johnston, Pennsylvania.

Government job resources:

Pennsylvania Department of Labour and Industry

Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia

Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania

Goodwill Keystone Area

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Pennsylvania

Part-Time Jobs in Pennsylvania

Temporary Jobs in Pennsylvania

RHODE ISLAND

caption Providence, Rhode Island.

Government job resources:

Rhode Island Department of Labour and Training

Goodwill of Southern New England

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Rhode Island

Part-Time Jobs in Rhode Island

Temporary Jobs in Rhode Island

SOUTH CAROLINA

caption Charlestown, South Carolina.

Government job resources:

South Carolina Department of Employment & Workforce

Goodwill of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina

Palmetto Goodwill

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in South Carolina

Part-Time Jobs in South Carolina

Temporary Jobs in South Carolina

SOUTH DAKOTA

caption South Dakota.

Government job resources:

South Dakota Department of Labour and Regulation

Goodwill of the Great Plains

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in South Dakota

Part-Time Jobs in South Dakota

Temporary Jobs in South Dakota

TENNESSEE

caption Nashville, Tennessee.

Government job resources:

Tennessee Department of Labour and Workforce Development

Memphis Goodwill

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Tennessee

Part-Time Jobs in Tennessee

Temporary Jobs in Tennessee

TEXAS

caption Houston, Texas.

Government job resources:

Texas Workforce Commission

Goodwill Central Texas

Goodwill West Texas

Goodwill Industries of Dallas

Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth

Goodwill Industries of Houston

Goodwill Industries of San Antonio

Goodwill Industries of South Texas

Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Texas

Part-Time Jobs in Texas

Temporary Jobs in Texas

UTAH

caption Park City, Utah.

Government job resources:

Utah Labour Commission

Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Utah

Part-Time Jobs in Utah

Temporary Jobs in Utah

VERMONT

caption Vermont.

Government job resources:

Vermont Department of Labour

Goodwill Northern New England

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Vermont

Part-Time Jobs in Vermont

Temporary Jobs in Vermont

VIRGINIA

caption Richmond, Virginia.

Government job resources:

Virginia Department of Labour and Industry

Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia

Goodwill of Greater Washington

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Virginia

Part-Time Jobs in Virginia

Temporary Jobs in Virginia

WASHINGTON

caption Seattle, Washington.

Government job resources:

Washington State Department of Labour and Industries

Goodwill Olympics and Rainier Region

Seattle Goodwill

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Washington

Part-Time Jobs in Washington

Temporary Jobs in Washington

WEST VIRGINIA

caption West Virginia.

Government job resources:

West Virginia Division of Labour

Goodwill Industries of West Virginia

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in West Virginia

Part-Time Jobs in West Virginia

Temporary Jobs in West Virginia

WISCONSIN

caption Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Government job resources:

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin

Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Wisconsin

Part-Time Jobs in Wisconsin

Temporary Jobs in Wisconsin

WYOMING

caption Casper, Wyoming.

Government job resources:

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

Goodwill Industries of Wyoming

Glassdoor job resources:

Work From Home Jobs in Wyoming

Part-Time Jobs in Wyoming

Temporary Jobs in Wyoming

