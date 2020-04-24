The most useful job resources in every state during the coronavirus pandemic

- 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and unforeseen coronavirus-related layoffs.
- Glassdoor recently shared its list of useful COVID-19 job resources by state.
- From Alabama to Wyoming, here are useful job resources from government organisations like Goodwill as well as Glassdoor’s job listings for temporary, part-time, and even fully remote positions.
Millions of American workers have been laid off, furloughed, or face underemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place orders.
Glassdoor recently shared its list of useful COVID-19 job resources by state, ranging from work-from-home jobs to part-time positions.
Glassdoor is also releasing resources intended to make the job-finding process easier, including a new job search hub featuring the latest in-demand jobs, remote work opportunities, and companies currently hiring across all industries, as well as a free virtual seminar with Glassdoor experts on how to land a job.
Here are the most useful job-finding resources in every state, according to Glassdoor.
ALABAMA
Government job resources:
Glassdoor job resources:
Work from Home Jobs in Alabama
ALASKA
Government job resources:
Alaska Department of Labour and Workforce Development
Glassdoor job resources:
ARIZONA
Government job resources:
Arizona Department of Economic Security
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona
Glassdoor job resources:
Work from Home Jobs in Arizona
ARKANSAS
Government job resources:
Arkansas Division of Workforce Services
Goodwill Industries of Arkansas
Glassdoor job resources:
CALIFORNIA
Government job resources:
California Labour and Workforce Development Agency
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in California
COLORADO
Government job resources:
Colorado Department of Labour and Employment
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Colorado
CONNECTICUT
Government job resources:
Connecticut Department of Labour
Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut
Goodwill of Southern New England
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Connecticut
DELAWARE
Government job resources:
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Delaware
FLORIDA
Government job resources:
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida
Goodwill Industries of North Florida
Goodwill Industries of South Florida
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Florida
GEORGIA
Government job resources:
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Georgia
HAWAII
Government job resources:
Department of Labour and Industrial Relations
Glassdoor job resources:
IDAHO
Government job resources:
Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest
Glassdoor job resources:
ILLINOIS
Government job resources:
Illinois Department of Employment Security
Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois
Goodwill Industries of Metropolitan Chicago
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Illinois
INDIANA
Government job resources:
Indiana Department of Workforce Development
Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Indiana
IOWA
Government job resources:
Glassdoor job resources:
KANSAS
Government job resources:
Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas
Glassdoor job resources:
KENTUCKY
Government job resources:
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Kentucky
LOUISIANA
Government job resources:
Louisiana Workforce Commission
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Louisiana
MAINE
Government job resources:
Glassdoor job resources:
MARYLAND
Government job resources:
Goodwill of Greater Washington
Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Maryland
MASSACHUSETTS
Government job resources:
Massachusetts Executive Office of Labour and Workforce Development
Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Massachusetts
Part-Time Jobs in Massachusetts
Temporary Jobs in Massachusetts
MICHIGAN
Government job resources:
Michigan Department of Labour and Economic Opportunity
Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit
Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan
Goodwill Industries of West Michigan
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Michigan
MINNESOTA
Government job resources:
Minnesota Department of Labour and Industry
Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Minnesota
MISSISSIPPI
Government job resources:
Mississippi Department of Employment Security
Goodwill Industries of Mississippi
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Mississippi
MISSOURI
Government job resources:
Missouri Department of Labour and Industrial Relations
MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries
Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Missouri
MONTANA
Government job resources:
Montana Department of Labour and Industry
Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Montana
NEBRASKA
Government job resources:
Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Nebraska
NEVADA
Government job resources:
Nevada Office of the Labour Commissioner
Goodwill of Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada
Glassdoor job resources:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Government job resources:
New Hampshire Department of Labour
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in New Hampshire
Part-Time Jobs in New Hampshire
Temporary Jobs in New Hampshire
NEW JERSEY
Government job resources:
New Jersey Department of Labour and Workforce Development
Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in New Jersey
NEW MEXICO
Government job resources:
New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
Goodwill Industries of New Mexico
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in New Mexico
NEW YORK
Government job resources:
New York State Labour Department
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in New York
NORTH CAROLINA
Government job resources:
North Carolina Department of Labour
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina
Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in North Carolina
Part-Time Jobs in North Carolina
Temporary Jobs in North Carolina
NORTH DAKOTA
Government job resources:
North Dakota Department of Labour and Human Rights
Easter Seals-Goodwill North Dakota
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in North Dakota
Part-Time Jobs in North Dakota
Temporary Jobs in North Dakota
OHIO
Government job resources:
Department of Job and Family Services
Ohio Association of Goodwill Industries
Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries
Goodwill of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio
Glassdoor job resources:
OKLAHOMA
Government job resources:
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Oklahoma
OREGON
Government job resources:
Oregon Bureau of Labour and Industries
Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette
Glassdoor job resources:
PENNSYLVANIA
Government job resources:
Pennsylvania Department of Labour and Industry
Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia
Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Pennsylvania
Part-Time Jobs in Pennsylvania
Temporary Jobs in Pennsylvania
RHODE ISLAND
Government job resources:
Rhode Island Department of Labour and Training
Goodwill of Southern New England
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Rhode Island
Part-Time Jobs in Rhode Island
Temporary Jobs in Rhode Island
SOUTH CAROLINA
Government job resources:
South Carolina Department of Employment & Workforce
Goodwill of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in South Carolina
Part-Time Jobs in South Carolina
Temporary Jobs in South Carolina
SOUTH DAKOTA
Government job resources:
South Dakota Department of Labour and Regulation
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in South Dakota
Part-Time Jobs in South Dakota
Temporary Jobs in South Dakota
TENNESSEE
Government job resources:
Tennessee Department of Labour and Workforce Development
Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Tennessee
TEXAS
Government job resources:
Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth
Goodwill Industries of Houston
Goodwill Industries of San Antonio
Goodwill Industries of South Texas
Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries
Glassdoor job resources:
UTAH
Government job resources:
Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain
Glassdoor job resources:
VERMONT
Government job resources:
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Vermont
VIRGINIA
Government job resources:
Virginia Department of Labour and Industry
Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia
Goodwill of Greater Washington
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Virginia
WASHINGTON
Government job resources:
Washington State Department of Labour and Industries
Goodwill Olympics and Rainier Region
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Washington
WEST VIRGINIA
Government job resources:
West Virginia Division of Labour
Goodwill Industries of West Virginia
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in West Virginia
Part-Time Jobs in West Virginia
Temporary Jobs in West Virginia
WISCONSIN
Government job resources:
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Wisconsin
WYOMING
Government job resources:
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services
Goodwill Industries of Wyoming
Glassdoor job resources:
Work From Home Jobs in Wyoming
