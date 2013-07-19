The 13 Most Unusual New Uses For Drones

Drones are often times thought of as killing machines, but there are a number of different, and sometimes bizarre use cases for them.
Sure, drones have found a place in law enforcement. But you’ll also see them in third world countries, on farms, and in many other places.
There’s a growing community of hobbyists who build and fly their own drones.
Some people are tinkering with ways for drones to deliver tacos, and even build towers.
Drones can be incredibly useful if you want to capture shots of yourself snowboarding, jetskiing, or doing any other activity that is otherwise hard to shoot.
When we spoke with 3DRobotics co-founder and founder of DIY DRONES Chris Anderson back in December, he was working on a follow-me box. It's essentially a box the size of your phone that you would wear on your belt to summon a droid and have it follow you around with a camera.
The Golf Channel has previously experimented with a drone to film golfers. Titleist posted a photo of the Golf Channel's hover camera back in March showing it fly over the heads of the golfers.
The Hoverfly ERITSA is dubbed as an aerial cinema system. It offers live video streaming and
Last month, Dominos released a video showing how a drone could deliver a box of pizza. It was filmed in the UK as a marketing tool for the pizza chain, but there are no plans to actually use drones to deliver pizzas.
One restaurant in London is already testing drones to deliver food to its patrons.
YO! Sushi in the UK delivers food using an RC Drone quadrocopter and iPad. It has two built-in cameras so that the kitchen staff can keep tabs on it. A waiter or other employee has complete control of the drone, dubbed the 'iTray,' at all times.
Research lab Darwin Aerospace has created a Burrito Bomber, the world's apparent first airborne Mexican food delivery system.
The Burrito Bomber uses a drone and an HTML 5 web app to enable the ordering and delivering of burritos.
You can track your burrito in real time. Once it gets to your location, the drone drops down the burrito in a parachute and the drone flies itself home.
It's not yet available commercially under current FAA guidelines. But the FAA must determine regulations for commercial use of drones by 2015. So get ready for it, the Burrito Bomber is only a couple of years away!
Check out the video of it in action.
During Occupy Wall Street, some protestors hacked a Parrot AR Drone to offer an overhead life feed of the protests.
Anyone can control the quadrocopter with either a smartphone or iPad, and has a built-in video camera. The guy behind it, Tim Pool, wanted to hack it so multiple people could take control of the drone if the pilot got arrested. It costs $300.
The Tennessee Volunteers football team at the University of Tennessee tested out a drone in April to document football practice.
It appears that the team used a Hoverfly Erista, a camera-equipped drone.
Matternet is aiming to create a network of drones that make up for the lack of viable methods of transportation in certain parts of the world.
Over 1 billion people across the world live in areas where the roads are largely inaccessible for most of the year. That means access to food, water, medication, and other necessitates is limited.
At the Flying Machine Arena, researchers have experimented with drones that juggle balls.
Both the drones and the balls are tracked by an overhead motion system and controlled by a pair of computers.
Back in 2011, there was an installation called 'Flight Assembled Architecture.' It used a variety of drones that worked in parallel with each other to lift, transport, and assemble a tower.
Non-profit organisation ReAllocate tested a delivery system for medicine at Burning Man in Nevada last year.
Dubbed the Blue Sky project, ReAllocate set up a dome made out of shipping containers. People at Burning Man would come in to pose for a 3D printed portrait. They would then pick up a GPS transponder so a drone could later locate them, and deliver the 3D-printed portrait.
The big idea is to use drones to deliver things like vaccines and medicine.
Even though this ended up being an April Fools' Day joke, we could definitely imagine a world where the post office uses drones to cut back on costs.
The idea was that drones would deliver mail via quadrocopter drones.
The Tacocopter is probably one of the best fake startups out there. It created a lot of hype when it first announced its idea for drones to deliver tacos. It would work by using a smartphone app to order the burrito.
But the people behind Tacocopter have implied that once the FAA sets up guidelines for the commercial use of drones, they'll actually launch it.
