The Most Unequal Countries In The Developed World

Photo: AP

If you feel like the gap between the world’s rich and poor is widening, you may be right.Since the 1980s, countries like New Zealand, Israel, and the United States have seen their populations become less equal, based upon rapid income growth for those countries richest. Others like Turkey and Chile have become more equal as a result rapid development.



Inequality is measured using the Gini coefficient, which is imperfect, but a good indicator of inequality within countries. The larger the Gini coefficient, the more unequal a country is.

Note: Measured using the Gini coefficient, the OECD average is 0.31. We’ve listed all those countries which are equal to, or above that average, according to OECD data. The list is limited to OECD countries.

#16 Estonia Gini coefficient: 0.31 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #15 Poland Gini coefficient: 0.31 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #14 Korea Gini coefficient: 0.32 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #13 Canada Gini coefficient: 0.32 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #12 Greece Gini coefficient: 0.32 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.3% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #11 Japan Gini coefficient: 0.33 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #10 New Zealand Gini coefficient: 0.33 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.9% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #9 Australia Gini coefficient: 0.34 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.6% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #8 Italy Gini coefficient: 0.34 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #7 United Kingdom Gini coefficient: 0.34 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.8% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #6 Portugal Gini coefficient: 0.36 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.2% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #5 Israel Gini coefficient: 0.37 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.6% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #4 United States Gini coefficient: 0.38 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.5% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #3 Turkey Gini coefficient: 0.41 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.3% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #2 Mexico Gini coefficient: 0.48 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.2% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD #1 Chile Gini coefficient: 0.5 Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.5% The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal. Source: OECD Now what countries work the hardest? Don't miss: The hardest working countries in the world >

