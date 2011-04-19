The Most Unequal Countries In The Developed World

If you feel like the gap between the world’s rich and poor is widening, you may be right.Since the 1980s, countries like New Zealand, Israel, and the United States have seen their populations become less equal, based upon rapid income growth for those countries richest. Others like Turkey and Chile have become more equal as a result rapid development.

Inequality is measured using the Gini coefficient, which is imperfect, but a good indicator of inequality within countries. The larger the Gini coefficient, the more unequal a country is.

Note: Measured using the Gini coefficient, the OECD average is 0.31. We’ve listed all those countries which are equal to, or above that average, according to OECD data. The list is limited to OECD countries.

#16 Estonia

Gini coefficient: 0.31

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA

Source: OECD

#15 Poland

Gini coefficient: 0.31

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA

#14 Korea

Gini coefficient: 0.32

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA

#13 Canada

Gini coefficient: 0.32

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4%

#12 Greece

Gini coefficient: 0.32

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.3%

#11 Japan

Gini coefficient: 0.33

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4%

#10 New Zealand

Gini coefficient: 0.33

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.9%

#9 Australia

Gini coefficient: 0.34

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.6%

#8 Italy

Gini coefficient: 0.34

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4%

#7 United Kingdom

Gini coefficient: 0.34

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.8%

#6 Portugal

Gini coefficient: 0.36

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.2%

#5 Israel

Gini coefficient: 0.37

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.6%

#4 United States

Gini coefficient: 0.38

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.5%

#3 Turkey

Gini coefficient: 0.41

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.3%

#2 Mexico

Gini coefficient: 0.48

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.2%

#1 Chile

Gini coefficient: 0.5

Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.5%

