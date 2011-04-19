The Most Unequal Countries In The Developed World

Photo: AP
If you feel like the gap between the world’s rich and poor is widening, you may be right.Since the 1980s, countries like New Zealand, Israel, and the United States have seen their populations become less equal, based upon rapid income growth for those countries richest. Others like Turkey and Chile have become more equal as a result rapid development.
Inequality is measured using the Gini coefficient, which is imperfect, but a good indicator of inequality within countries. The larger the Gini coefficient, the more unequal a country is.
Note: Measured using the Gini coefficient, the OECD average is 0.31. We’ve listed all those countries which are equal to, or above that average, according to OECD data. The list is limited to OECD countries.
Gini coefficient: 0.31
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA
The higher the Gini coefficient, the more unequal the country. A positive annual change means the country is becoming more unequal.
Source: OECD
Gini coefficient: 0.31
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA
Gini coefficient: 0.32
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: NA
Gini coefficient: 0.32
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4%
Gini coefficient: 0.32
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.3%
Gini coefficient: 0.33
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4%
Gini coefficient: 0.33
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.9%
Gini coefficient: 0.34
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.6%
Gini coefficient: 0.34
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.4%
Gini coefficient: 0.34
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.8%
Gini coefficient: 0.36
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.2%
Gini coefficient: 0.37
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.6%
Gini coefficient: 0.38
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.5%
Gini coefficient: 0.41
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.3%
Gini coefficient: 0.48
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Positive 0.2%
Gini coefficient: 0.5
Annual change in the Gini coefficient mid-1980s to late 2000s: Negative 0.5%
