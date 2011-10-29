The 21 Most Unequal Cities in America

Photo: ap
It’s no surprise that ‘Occupy’ is spreading throughout the country — the income gap between Americans is getting wider and it’s most obvious in the South.Florida leads the trend with four of the country’s most unequal cities, and Georgia is close behind.
Our list is based on recent Census data on the Gini index, which evaluates cumulative family incomes to determine a rating between between 0, or perfect equality, and 1, or perfect inequality.
Click here to see the cities >
Population: 8,175,133
Gini rating: 0.535
The top quintile earns 56.2% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.5%.
As a state New York leads the way in inequality (after Washington DC). As a city inequality is high too, as 'the sprawling metropolis includes both the wealthy Upper East Side in Manhattan and impoverished neighborhoods in the Bronx,' says The Street.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Population: 67,263
Gini Index: 0.535
The top quintile earns 56.8% of the income; the top five per cent earns 25.4%.
As of 2009, the largest portion of Jonesboro residents made less than $10k annually. The next largest portion made more than $60k.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census and City-Data.
Estimated Population: 115,452
Gini Index: 0.537
The top quintile earns 56.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 24%.
Athens is much like bigger cities since they have a diverse population, but those minorities usually are less educated and make less money than the general public. Athens is also home to the University of Georgia, resulting in a large number of well-educated and highly paid professionals. Hence, there is little opportunity for in between incomes, Doug Bachtel, the University's demographer, told the Athens Banner-Herald
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimate Population: 77,434
Gini Index: 0.538
The top quintile earns 55.9% of the income; the top five per cent earns 26.7%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 335,709
Gini Index: 0.539
The top quintile earns 57.2% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.6%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 343,829
Gini Index: 0.54
The top quintile earns 56.7% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.5%.
According to the New Orleans City Business:
- A one-third white minority is earning 121% more than a 60% black majority.
- Whites comprise barely one third of New Orleans' work force but hold 55% of the city's managerial and professional jobs.
- New Orleans' white-black and white-Hispanic income disparities exceed the national rates by more than 50% each.
- 42% of black households in New Orleans earn in the bottom fifth of the national median income range and 5% earn in the top fifth; 19% of white households earn in the bottom fifth and 29% earn in the top fifth.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 90,468
Gini Index: 0.54
The top quintile earns 57.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.8%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 617,594
Gini Index: 0.543
The top quintile earns 56.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 25.6%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 145,170
Gini Index: 0.546
The top quintile earns 57.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.3%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 65,211
Gini Index: 0.548
The top quintile earns 58.5% of the income; the top five per cent earns 31.6%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 73,580
Gini Index: 0.548
The top quintile earns 57.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 26.1%
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 296,943
Gini Index: 0.55
The top quintile earns 57.4% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.1%.
Fox News Latino says:
Middle-class blacks from the North who migrated to Southern states such as Georgia, Florida and Texas fared better, maintaining higher incomes than African-Americans who remained in declining industrial centres such as Michigan and Ohio.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 399,457
Gini Index: 0.55
The top quintile earns 58.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.6%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 97,385
Gini Index: 0.55
The top quintile earns 57.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 26.6%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 70,851
Gini Index: 0.556
The top quintile earns 59.2% of the income; the top five per cent earns 30.9%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 84,554
Gini Index: 0.557
The top quintile earns 58.9% of the income; the top five per cent earns 25.9%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 181,376
Gini Index: 0.558
The top quintile earns 57.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.2%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 93,857
Gini Index: 0.561
The top quintile earns 57.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 24.9%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 420,003
Gini Index: 0.57
The top quintile earns 59.4% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.5%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 87,779
Gini Index: 0.584
The top quintile earns 61.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 33.4%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Estimated Population: 80,405
Gini Index: 0.587
The top quintile earns 60.6% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.7%.
Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.