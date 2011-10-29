The 21 Most Unequal Cities in America

Vivian Giang, Gus Lubin
miami beach victoria's secretParty in Miami Beach

Photo: ap

It’s no surprise that ‘Occupy’ is spreading throughout the country — the income gap between Americans is getting wider and it’s most obvious in the South.Florida leads the trend with four of the country’s most unequal cities, and Georgia is close behind.

Our list is based on recent Census data on the Gini index, which evaluates cumulative family incomes to determine a rating between between 0, or perfect equality, and 1, or perfect inequality.

21) New York City, N.Y.

Population: 8,175,133

Gini rating: 0.535

The top quintile earns 56.2% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.5%.

As a state New York leads the way in inequality (after Washington DC). As a city inequality is high too, as 'the sprawling metropolis includes both the wealthy Upper East Side in Manhattan and impoverished neighborhoods in the Bronx,' says The Street.

Gini scores range from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality), based on data from the Census.

20) Jonesboro, Ark.

Population: 67,263

Gini Index: 0.535

The top quintile earns 56.8% of the income; the top five per cent earns 25.4%.

As of 2009, the largest portion of Jonesboro residents made less than $10k annually. The next largest portion made more than $60k.

19) Athens-Clarke County, Ga.

Estimated Population: 115,452

Gini Index: 0.537

The top quintile earns 56.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 24%.

Athens is much like bigger cities since they have a diverse population, but those minorities usually are less educated and make less money than the general public. Athens is also home to the University of Georgia, resulting in a large number of well-educated and highly paid professionals. Hence, there is little opportunity for in between incomes, Doug Bachtel, the University's demographer, told the Athens Banner-Herald

18) Albany, Ga.

Estimate Population: 77,434

Gini Index: 0.538

The top quintile earns 55.9% of the income; the top five per cent earns 26.7%.

17) Tampa, Fl.

Estimated Population: 335,709

Gini Index: 0.539

The top quintile earns 57.2% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.6%.

16) New Orleans, La.

Estimated Population: 343,829

Gini Index: 0.54

The top quintile earns 56.7% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.5%.

According to the New Orleans City Business:

  • A one-third white minority is earning 121% more than a 60% black majority.
  • Whites comprise barely one third of New Orleans' work force but hold 55% of the city's managerial and professional jobs.
  • New Orleans' white-black and white-Hispanic income disparities exceed the national rates by more than 50% each.
  • 42% of black households in New Orleans earn in the bottom fifth of the national median income range and 5% earn in the top fifth; 19% of white households earn in the bottom fifth and 29% earn in the top fifth.

15) Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Estimated Population: 90,468

Gini Index: 0.54

The top quintile earns 57.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.8%.

14) Boston, Mass.

Estimated Population: 617,594

Gini Index: 0.543

The top quintile earns 56.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 25.6%.

13) Syracuse, N.Y.

Estimated Population: 145,170

Gini Index: 0.546

The top quintile earns 57.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.3%.

12) Jackson, Tenn.

Estimated Population: 65,211

Gini Index: 0.548

The top quintile earns 58.5% of the income; the top five per cent earns 31.6%.

11) Fayetteville, Ark.

Estimated Population: 73,580

Gini Index: 0.548

The top quintile earns 57.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 26.1%

10) Cincinnati, Ohio

Estimated Population: 296,943

Gini Index: 0.55

The top quintile earns 57.4% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.1%.

Fox News Latino says:

Middle-class blacks from the North who migrated to Southern states such as Georgia, Florida and Texas fared better, maintaining higher incomes than African-Americans who remained in declining industrial centres such as Michigan and Ohio.

9) Miami, Fla.

Estimated Population: 399,457

Gini Index: 0.55

The top quintile earns 58.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.6%.

8) Boulder, Colo.

Estimated Population: 97,385

Gini Index: 0.55

The top quintile earns 57.1% of the income; the top five per cent earns 26.6%.

7) Wilmington, Del.

Estimated Population: 70,851

Gini Index: 0.556

The top quintile earns 59.2% of the income; the top five per cent earns 30.9%.

6) Greenville, N.C.

Estimated Population: 84,554

Gini Index: 0.557

The top quintile earns 58.9% of the income; the top five per cent earns 25.9%.

5) Tallahassee, Fla.

Estimated Population: 181,376

Gini Index: 0.558

The top quintile earns 57.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 27.2%.

4) College Station, TX

Estimated Population: 93,857

Gini Index: 0.561

The top quintile earns 57.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 24.9%.

3) Atlanta, Ga.

Estimated Population: 420,003

Gini Index: 0.57

The top quintile earns 59.4% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.5%.

2) Miami Beach, Fla.

Estimated Population: 87,779

Gini Index: 0.584

The top quintile earns 61.3% of the income; the top five per cent earns 33.4%.

1) Bloomington, Ind.

Estimated Population: 80,405

Gini Index: 0.587

The top quintile earns 60.6% of the income; the top five per cent earns 28.7%.

America is the most unequal developed country in the world

