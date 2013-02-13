Fast Food Workers Reveal The Most Underrated Menu Items

Kim Bhasin, Ashley Lutz
subway chicken pizzaola

Photo: Subway

Fast food workers know everything that goes on in the kitchen, so when a worker recommends a dish, you better believe it’s good. A recent Reddit thread asked the industry’s employees: what’s the best thing on your restaurant’s menu that nobody ever orders?

Current and former workers offered up their opinions, and it seems there are plenty of hidden gems to be found.

From Asian fusion at Jack In The Box to a secret milkshake at McDonald’s, check out their favourites. 

Subway's chicken pizzaiola has chicken, pepperoni, marinara sauce, and melted cheese.

Arby's Jamocha shake is the original Frappuccino, blended with coffee and chocolate.

Taco Bell's enchirito is beef, beans, onions and cheese wrapped in a tortilla and covered with enchilada sauce.

Five Guys' grilled cheese is made with burger buns. Toppings can be added to the sandwich, just like a burger.

Popeye's apple pie is hand-held like McDonald's. But fans say it's superior because of the cinnamon and sugar coating.

Little Caesar's Italian cheese bread is a cheap and delicious addition.

Burger King's veggie burger. Unlike McDonald's, Burger King has a vegetarian option.

Subway's tuna sub is even better with bacon.

Dairy Queen's banana split blizzard includes strawberries, pineapple, chocolaty topping, and banana blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

McDonald's cinnamon melt is the soft centre of a cinnamon roll with melted cream cheese frosting.

The Chipotle quesarito is a burrito filled with ingredients of your choice, wrapped in a cheese quesadilla.

Wendy's strawberry Fruitopia and chocolate ice cream Frosty tastes like a strawberry-chocolate milkshake.

Domino's lava cakes make a great dessert.

Starbucks' white mocha Frappuccino comes with java chips and a scoop of vanilla bean.

Taco Bell's caramel apple empanada is a crispy pastry with baked apples and caramel sauce inside.

Papa John's cinnapie is a dessert pizza.

Taco Bell's Cheesy Gordita Crunch has a Doritos Locos Tacos shell.

Taco Bell's grilled steak Fresco soft taco is healthier than most options on the menu.

Johnny Rockets' Big Apple shake is made with an actual slice of apple pie.

Dairy Queen's crispy chicken sandwich with cheddar cheese and ranch is underrated.

Chick-fil-A's sausage biscuit, an item on the breakfast menu, came highly recommended.

Jack-In-The-Box's chicken teriyaki bowl is healthier than many menu items.

White Castle's chicken, bacon, and ranch sandwiches are as good as its burgers, according to one worker.

McDonald's cookie tote is a great deal, 13 cookies for $4. It's a sure way to impress coworkers.

Chick-fil-A tortilla soup is delicious but rarely ordered, one employee said.

Papa John's bacon cheese sticks come highly recommended by workers.

McDonald's Neapolitan shake is a secret menu item that includes chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavours.

KFC's Famous Bowl with Mac n' Cheese instead of corn makes the dish even more comforting.

Burger King' offers a hot ham & cheese sandwich at regional locations.

Wendy's hot chilli seasoning is especially good on fries.

Jack-in-the-Box Mini Churros are a delicious dessert.

Burger King's jalapeno BBQ sauce adds a spicy kick to sandwiches or nuggets.

