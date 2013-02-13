Fast Food Workers Reveal The Most Underrated Menu Items

Photo: Subway
Fast food workers know everything that goes on in the kitchen, so when a worker recommends a dish, you better believe it’s good. A recent Reddit thread asked the industry’s employees: what’s the best thing on your restaurant’s menu that nobody ever orders?
Current and former workers offered up their opinions, and it seems there are plenty of hidden gems to be found.
From Asian fusion at Jack In The Box to a secret milkshake at McDonald’s, check out their favourites.
Taco Bell's enchirito is beef, beans, onions and cheese wrapped in a tortilla and covered with enchilada sauce.
Five Guys' grilled cheese is made with burger buns. Toppings can be added to the sandwich, just like a burger.
Popeye's apple pie is hand-held like McDonald's. But fans say it's superior because of the cinnamon and sugar coating.
Dairy Queen's banana split blizzard includes strawberries, pineapple, chocolaty topping, and banana blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.
The Chipotle quesarito is a burrito filled with ingredients of your choice, wrapped in a cheese quesadilla.
Wendy's strawberry Fruitopia and chocolate ice cream Frosty tastes like a strawberry-chocolate milkshake.
White Castle's chicken, bacon, and ranch sandwiches are as good as its burgers, according to one worker.
McDonald's Neapolitan shake is a secret menu item that includes chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavours.
