The 15 Most 'Underpoliced' Cities In America

Photo: samuelalove on flickr
Cities that cut police budgets to save costs may be shooting themselves in the foot.A recent study by Aaron Chaflin and Justin McCrary at UC Berkeley found that for every dollar spent on police, the average U.S. city can expect about $1.60 in reduced crime costs.
“Our estimates suggest that if you increase police officers by 10 per cent, you can get something like a 5 per cent reduction in cost of crime,” McCrary told The Baltimore Sun. “For cities with a high level of crime, where police are relatively inexpensive, that’s a tradeoff a city should be willing to make.”
The benefits of increased police spending vary greatly by city.
Some places are actually overpoliced, including small, low-poverty cities like Sunnyvale, Calif. and Waltham, Mass. Other places are drastically underpoliced, like Gary, Ind., where $1 in police spending could save $14 in crime reduction.
Chalfin and McCrary collected data spanning from 1960-2010 for 242 cities that have at least 50,000 residents. The researchers calculated victimization costs by taking into account direct costs of crimes, such as the value of a stolen car, as well as emotional costs.
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $3.60.
Population: 103,701
Average cost of crime per person per year: $3,010
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $3.60.
Population: 204,214
Average cost of crime per person per year: $2,614
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $3.70.
Population: 91,351
Average cost of crime per person per year: $1,774
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $3.70.
Population: 209,924
Average cost of crime per person per year: $1,969
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $3.80.
Population: 59,515
Average cost of crime per person per year: $1,918
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $3.90.
Population: 319,294
Average cost of crime per person per year: $3,486
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $4.30.
Population: 229,493
Average cost of crime per person per year: $2,286
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $4.80.
Population: 173,514
Average cost of crime per person per year: $2,198
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $4.80.
Population: 212,237
Average cost of crime per person per year: $3,106
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $5.00.
Population: 713,777
Average cost of crime per person per year: $3,691
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $5.60.
Population: 66,982
Average cost of crime per person per year: $3,057
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $5.90.
Population: 51,508
Average cost of crime per person per year: $2,970
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $7.50.
Population: 102,434
Average cost of crime per person per year: $3,291
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $8.20.
Population: 343,829
Average cost of crime per person per year: $4,376
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
Each additional $1 spent on police could reduce crime by $14.00.
Population: 80,294
Average cost of crime per person per year: $4,376
Source: The Effect of Police on Crime
