The 15 Most 'Underpoliced' Cities In America

Gary, Indiana

Photo: samuelalove on flickr

Cities that cut police budgets to save costs may be shooting themselves in the foot.A recent study by Aaron Chaflin and Justin McCrary at UC Berkeley found that for every dollar spent on police, the average U.S. city can expect about $1.60 in reduced crime costs.



“Our estimates suggest that if you increase police officers by 10 per cent, you can get something like a 5 per cent reduction in cost of crime,” McCrary told The Baltimore Sun. “For cities with a high level of crime, where police are relatively inexpensive, that’s a tradeoff a city should be willing to make.”

The benefits of increased police spending vary greatly by city.

Some places are actually overpoliced, including small, low-poverty cities like Sunnyvale, Calif. and Waltham, Mass. Other places are drastically underpoliced, like Gary, Ind., where $1 in police spending could save $14 in crime reduction.

Chalfin and McCrary collected data spanning from 1960-2010 for 242 cities that have at least 50,000 residents. The researchers calculated victimization costs by taking into account direct costs of crimes, such as the value of a stolen car, as well as emotional costs.

