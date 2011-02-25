RANKED: The 10 Most Tech-Obsessed States In The U.S.

Personal spending on electronics varies widely across the United States, with a national average monthly spending on electronics at $48.17.

But the states with the most technology-obsessed residents might surprise you.

For instance, New York and California have been beat out by a much more laid-back state in terms of average spending on electronics across all age groups, genders and households.

This post originally appeared at Bundle.

10. Arizona

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.25

Comparison to national average: 8.5% ↑

9. California

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.33

Comparison to national average: 8.7% ↑

8. Nevada

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.20

Comparison to national average: 9% ↑

7. Texas

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.67

Comparison to national average: 9.3% ↑

6. Virginia

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $53.25

Comparison to national average: 10.6% ↑

5. Oklahoma

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $55.83

Comparison to national average: 15.9% ↑

4. Delaware

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $56.08

Comparison to national average: 16.4% ↑

3. Hawaii

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $57.67

Comparison to national average: 19.7% ↑

2. Connecticut

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $64.25

Comparison to national average: 33.4% ↑

1. Washington, D.C. (Not technically a state, but it was still included in the study)

Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $65.25

Comparison to national average: 35.5% ↑

Source: Bundle.com

