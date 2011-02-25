RANKED: The 10 Most Tech-Obsessed States In The U.S.

Personal spending on electronics varies widely across the United States, with a national average monthly spending on electronics at $48.17.
But the states with the most technology-obsessed residents might surprise you.
For instance, New York and California have been beat out by a much more laid-back state in terms of average spending on electronics across all age groups, genders and households.
This post originally appeared at Bundle.
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.25
Comparison to national average: 8.5% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.33
Comparison to national average: 8.7% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.20
Comparison to national average: 9% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $52.67
Comparison to national average: 9.3% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $53.25
Comparison to national average: 10.6% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $55.83
Comparison to national average: 15.9% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $56.08
Comparison to national average: 16.4% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $57.67
Comparison to national average: 19.7% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $64.25
Comparison to national average: 33.4% ↑
Avg. consumer electronics spending/month: $65.25
Comparison to national average: 35.5% ↑
