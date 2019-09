From the WSJ’s latest survey of top economists, this result surprised us more than anything else.



Photo: WSJ

We say this is really surprising, since just about everything we’ve seen from sell-side research is that QE3 is likely coming next Spring, but at least the economists here aren’t nearly so sold. Kind of a head-scratcher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.