The Most Successful College Fraternities In Tech

Which frat churns out the most tech companies and startups? We decided to do some searching and figure out.
Sigma Nu has done pretty well with graduating the founders of Clinkle and Instagram, to name a few, but these 14 frats all contribute to the startup world in a significant way.
Frat brothers founded:
Nihal Mehta, University of Pennsylvania '96: LocalResponse, a company with more than $10 million in revenue that helps brands respond to consumers on social media.
Frat brothers founded:
Patrick Allen, UC Berkeley '08: Groopt, a startup that helps companies gather data and information about consumers, registrations, and payments.
Frat brothers founded:
Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Stanford University '12: Snapchat, an app valued at $US2 billion that lets users send text, photos, and videos that disappear after a certain amount of time.
Daniel Rosensweig, Hobart '83: Chegg, a public company that makes it possible for students to rent textbooks for school.
Frat brothers founded:
Cameron Doody, Auburn University '09: Bellhops, a
startup that lets you hire college students to help you move things.
Lyel Resner, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '07: Startup Box South Bronx, an
organisation that fosters tech education for young children in the Bronx.
Frat brothers founded:
Pete Curley, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute '07: HipChat, a site that let you create private group chat rooms, which was acquired by Atlassian in 2012.
Nicholas Pirollo, Drexel University '13: Scholly, an app that helps students find scholarships.
Frat brothers founded:
Josh Miller, Princeton (dropped out in '11): Branch/Potluck, a link-sharing service that was acquired by Facebook for around $US15 million.
Vic Singh, University of Pennsylvania '99: Kanvas, an app that lets you edit photos with stickers, text, and music.
Frat brothers founded:
Lucas Duplan, Stanford University '12: Clinkle, a mobile payments startup that has raised more than $US25 million in funding.
Kevin Systrom,
Stanford University '06: Instagram, the photo-sharing social platform that was acquired by Facebook for $US1 billion.
Rainer Castillo,
Stanford University '07: Chubbies, a startup that sells men's shorts.
Frat brothers founded:
Ben Lerer, University of Pennsylvania '03: Thrillist, a newsletter and ecommerce startup that rakes in $80 million in revenue.
Mark Schmulen, University of Pennsylvania '03: NutShellMail, a social media tracking startup that was acquired by Constant Contact in 2010.
Aaron Frazin, Indiana University '12: Charlie App, an app that prepares you with relevant background information on people you plan to meet.
Matthew Levenson, University of Pennsylvania '97: Moocho, a mobile payment app for students.
Frat brothers founded:
Dave Tisch, University of Pennsylvania '03: TechStars NYC, a startup accelerator.
Jonathan Marcus,
University of Pennsylvania '00: Goodsie.com, a platform that helps you create an online store, and Flavours.me, a website-designing platform.
Jon Alagem,
University of Pennsylvania '04: Trendabl, a fashion-focused photosharing iPhone app with $1.2 million in funding.
Zach Weinberg, University of Pennsylvania '08: Invite Media, a display advertising and exchange bidding company that was acquired by DoubleClick in 2010, and Flatiron Health, a healthcare startup that is working to fight cancer.
Frat brothers founded:
Dave McClure, The Johns Hopkins University '88: 500Startups, a seed fund and startup accelerator program.
Dennis Ai, Northwestern University '13: JiveHealth, a startup that designs mobile games to help fight childhood obesity.
Brendan Finke and Joe McMenemon, Tulane University '10 & '08: ChapterSpot, a software platform that helps fraternities and sororities collect dues and plan events.
Gil Barzilay, Tulane University '06: Pixplit, an app that lets you build photo montages.
Brent Crosby and Jake Frisby, Utah State University '11 & '12: Denik, a company that helps raise money to build schools in impoverished countries.
Frat brothers founded:
Colin Angle, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '89: iRobot, a company that builds cool robots.
Jeet Singh and Joe Chung, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '85 & '86: ATG, a provider of ecommerce software that was acquired by Oracle in 2010 for $US1 billion.
Jim Bellingham, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '84: Bluefin Robotics, a company that develops Autonomous Underwater Vehicles for research, surveying, and mine detecting.
Eran Egozy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '95: Harmonix, a video game developer.
John Underkoffler, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '88: Oblong, a design-driven software and hardware company.
Frat brothers founded:
Drew Houston, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '06: Dropbox, a file-hosting service valued at $US10 billion.
Dave Morin, University of Colorado at Boulder '03: Path, a photosharing and messaging app with a $500 million valuation.
Marco Arment, Allegheny College '04: Tumblr, the microblogging platform that was acquired by Yahoo for $US1.1 billion.
Marco Arment
, Allegheny College '04: Instapaper, an app that lets you save web pages to read later.
Adam Smith, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '05: Xobni, a service that created a searchable database from your email and contact lists, which was acquired by Yahoo for $US48 million.
Carlos Antequera, Washburn University: Netchemia, a startup that provides talent management tools.
Frat brothers founded:
Reggie Bradford, The University of Georgia '89: Vitrue, a social media publishing software provider that was acquired by Oracle for $US300 million.
Justin Lichtenstaedter and Rob Wyant, University of Miami '10 & '09: Yapper, a hyperlocal chat app.
Sreekanth Ravi, University Of Illinois '87: TelyLabs, a company that provides business video conferencing and video collaboration solutions.
Sean Ellis, UC Davis '94: Qualaroo, a company that provides behaviour insight surveys.
Andy Siegel, George Washington University '15: eGenShare, a company that integrates ethical wills with social networking.
Jamie Byron and Gabe Blanchet, Massachusetts Institute of Technology '13: Grove Labs, a company that provides tools for growing produce in your home.
David Politis, Emory University '04: BetterCloud, a company that provides management and security software for cloud-enabled organisations.
Frat brothers founded:
Mark Zuckerberg, Harvard '04: Facebook, the $164 billion social networking platform.
Justin Mateen, University of Southern California '08: Tinder, a dating app valued at $US5oo million.
Tomer Kagan, UC Santa Cruz '05: Quixey, a search engine for apps that has raised more than $US50 million.
Matt Van Horn, University of Arizona '06: Lyft, a ridesharing app similar to Uber that is valued at more than $US700 million.
Elan Miller, University of Florida '09: Glimpse, the Instagram of dating apps.
Justin Miller, University of Arizona '10: Airenvy, a startup that helps you temporarily rent out your property.
Robert Diener, University of Florida '79: Getaroom.com, a discount hotel site.
Jeremy Smith, University of Illinois '08: SpotHero, an on-demand parking app.
Adam Geller, UNC-Chapel Hill '05: Edthena, a video platform for online coaching.
Josh Weinstein, Princeton '09: YouAreTV, a startup that lets people go on game shows via web cams.
Adam Wexler, University of Georgia '07: GoRankem.com, a platform that is creating the Cliffsnotes for music, and Insightpool, a company that helps brands with social media activity.
Jesse Middleton, Drexel '09: WeWork Labs, a community for early startups.
Jarrett Goetz, University of Massachusetts '97: SoukTel, a mobile job board.
Winston Ibrahim, Johns Hopkins '09: Hydros Bottle, a company that makes reusable water bottles with built-in filters.
Zac Sebo, Ohio University '10: Citizen Sync, a company that develops apps for cities.
Brian Chaplin, James Madison '09: EZ-Nite, an app that will help users come up with fun night plans.
Matthew Silverstone, University of Arizona '14: NoteBowl, a platform for college campuses.
Ben Borodach and Ryan Kuhel, New York University '14: Hublished, a startup that publishes webinars.
Zak Kissel, Temple University '13: Peak Experience, a marketing/app development startup.
Kevin Wick, San Jose State '13: AFK Gamer Lounge, a video game center and esports bar.
Alex Mann and Harold Mann, UC Berkeley '90 & '88: ClickTime.com, a timesheet software provider.
Seth Harris, Yale '00: Breadcrumb, a mobile point-of-sale platform.
Josh Kopelman, University of Pennsylvania '93: TurnTide, an anti-spam company that was acquired by Symantec.
