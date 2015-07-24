The 25 most successful Facebook alumni of all time

For some, working at Facebook is a career peak. For others, it’s just the beginning.
These 25 Facebook alumni (a number of whom were integral members of the site’s original team) have gone on to invest in and found some of the biggest companies and buzziest startups to date.
Check out what they have been up to since leaving their positions at the world’s largest social network.
Position at Facebook: June 2004 - December 2005; CTO, November 2006 - June 2008
D'Angelo was Zuckerberg's high school friend who, according to D'Angelo's LinkedIn page, was in charge of 'random stuff' during his first year and a half at Facebook. He became CTO in late 2006, leading new product development and managing the site's rapidly growing engineering team.
In 2009, D'Angelo founded the Q&A site Quora. D'Angelo's idea of success for Quora? '...If we could double the amount of knowledge available to people on the internet, that would be a really good outcome to me.'
Position at Facebook: Engineer, director of product engineering, September 2005 - December 2010
After leaving Facebook, Agarwal and fellow Facebook alum and wife Ruchi Sanghvi cofounded Cove, which was acquired by Dropbox in early 2012. Agarwal is now VP of engineering at Dropbox where he oversees the company's engineering groups including new product development, infrastructure, platform, and operations. He is also a board member of the Indian e-commerce site, Flipkart.
Position at Facebook: Cofounder and engineer, February 2004 - September 2006
The guy who designed Facebook's first logo was also the site's cofounder and engineer. McCollum has admitted to intentionally flying under the radar as one of Facebook's founders.
McCollum is an entrepreneur-in-residence at New Enterprise Associates and Flybridge Capital Partners. In the fall of 2014 he was named CEO of next-generation IPTV platform Philo. McCollum was one of the startup's first investors and mentors.
Position at Facebook: VP of platform monetisation, VP of user growth, 2007 - 2011
As the longest-tenured member of Facebook's senior executive team, Palihapitiya helped drive the social network to become one the most important companies in the world. During his four years at Facebook, he was in charge of both mobilization and virality efforts.
Now he's the founder and managing partner of The Social+Capital Partnership, a venture capital fund. He's also chairman on a number of company boards, and in 2011 he became part owner and board director of this year's NBA national champions, the Golden State Warriors.
Position at Facebook: Cofounder, February 2004
Zuckerberg's roommate went on to cofound Jumo, a startup that aims to utilise social media to change the world, which merged with GOOD Inc. in 2011. Prior to Jumo, Hughes served as developer of Obama's campaign website and social media presence during the 2008 Presidential election.
Hughes bought the magazine The New Republic in 2012; his leadership has been met with much public chagrin for shifting the publication's focus to its digital presence.
Position at Facebook: Build/release engineer, May 2005 - October 2005
Neff was only at Facebook for six months, but was responsible for rolling out new site features. Neff has since been a consultant at LinkedIn, Zazzle, and Renkoo. In April 2009 he started at Adobe as senior operations lead and late last year became the company's operations architect.
Position at Facebook: Worked on Facebook's Platform and Connect, October 2006 - February 2010
Morin is primarily an investor and entrepreneur. He serves on the board of directors at Eventbrite and is also a founder and general partner at Slow Ventures, where he and his cofounder and fellow Facebook alum Kevin Colleran have invested heavily in Pinterest, Meerkat, Postmates, and Slack.
Morin is cofounder and CEO of Path, a mobile social network that's become more of a studio for testing out new products. Most recently, Morin launched Kong, a new GIF-making selfie app.
Position at Facebook: Cofounder and CTO, February 2004 - November 2008
A key player in Facebook's early days, Moskovitz was the company's first CTO. He launched Asana in 2008 with fellow Facebooker Justin Rosenstein. Moskovitz and his wife later started philanthropic foundation Good Ventures, and became the youngest couple to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge, which asks billionaires to donate most of their wealth.
Forbes estimates that the 31-year-old has an estimated net worth of $US9 billion, making him one of the youngest billionaires in America.
Position at Facebook: Manager of internal communications and product manager, December 2004 - July 2010
Callahan was hired to 'whittle away' at Eduardo Saverin's CFO responsibilities as the sixth hire at Facebook. Eventually, he was in charge of cultivating the site's corporate identity. When the company went public in 2012, his 0.08% share of Facebook was reportedly worth $US80 million.
Callahan has since been quietly investing in Palm Springs hotels because he's noticed an influx of millennials to the area. Arrive, his first Palm Springs boutique hotel, is slated to open this year.
Position at Facebook: Site ops engineer, June 2005 - May 2010
The French engineer built and designed Facebook's IT infrastructure from the ground up. After Facebook, Mischler went to Playdom but was only there for a few weeks before the company was acquired by Disney for more than $US700 million -- perhaps that's why he claims on his LinkedIn page that he 'almost' implemented a data center network for Playdom. As of March 2014, Mischler has been working as a network engineer at Dropbox.
Position at Facebook: Customer service, 2005 - 2010
Losse, Facebook's 51st employee, applied for a job at the company on a whim. Her exit five years later was in similar fashion. Zuckerberg had chatted with Losse about the two of them writing a tell-all about their experience at Facebook, but soon after Losse sold her company shares and moved to Texas. Eighteen months later she published 'The Boy Kings,' a peek inside the early days of Facebook and her experience as a woman in male-dominated Silicon Valley.
As of August 2014, Losse is back in San Francisco launching Magic Vibes Corporation, a seed-funded tech startup that builds wearable-first technology for the Apple Watch and other iOS devices.
Position at Facebook: Global advertising sales, April 2005 - July 2011
Next to Zuckerberg, Colleran had been the longest-serving Facebook employee. His primary duty was fostering global brand partnerships at the CMO/CEO level. Colleran was one of the last original employees to leave.
He's now a startup investor at Slow Ventures (with fellow Facebook alum Dave Morin) and General Catalyst. They have invested in a number of Silicon Valley startups including Pinterest, Meerkat, Postmates, and Slack. Colleran has been a WSJ entrepreneurship columnist for almost three years.
Position at Facebook: Vice president and special advisor, 2005 - 2012
Cohler was brought on by Facebook investor Peter Thiel to head up product management at Facebook. While there, Cohler led the development of strategic initiatives during a number of critical growth periods. He was an early member of LinkedIn prior to joining the Facebook team.
Cohler is a general partner at Benchmark Capital and serves on an impressive number of startup boards including Asana, Couchsurfing, Dropbox, Uber, Quora, and Tinder.
Position at Facebook: Director of marketing development, 2005 - 2011
Mark Zuckerberg's sister was tasked with organising and maintaining several large media partnerships; she often acted as correspondent during political events held in conjunction with Facebook.
After resigning from her post at Facebook in 2011, she started Zuckerberg Media. Her boutique marketing firm and production company has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies and high profile organisations. She's also a public speaker and the author of New York Times bestseller, 'Dot Complicated.'
Position at Facebook: Engineer and product manager, 2005 - 2010
After her first year at Facebook, where she worked as Facebook's first female engineer, Sanghvi became product manager and co-created and managed News Feed, Facebook Platform, Facebook Connect, and Facebook's Developer Conference, F8. Alongside fellow Facebook alum and husband Aditya Agarwal, Sanghvi cofounded Cove, a communication and collaboration software company. It was acquired by Dropbox in 2012. Since then, Sanghvi has been working as Dropbox's VP of Operations.
Position at Facebook: Manager of corporate development, September 2011 - March 2013
Adler spent two years in corporate development at Dropbox following her time at Facebook. She's been director of corporate development at Airbnb since February 2015, where she 'hopes to bring a little more structure to the corp dev function within the organisation.'
Position at Facebook: Founding president, June 2004 - January 2006
Parker brought Peter Thiel on as Facebook's first investor. After he left the site, he joined Thiel at The Founder's Fund where he became an early investor in Spotify. He went on to create buzzy startup Airtime.com, which relaunched as OkHello last year.
Parker's latest mobile app project, Brigade -- where political debate meets social network -- has just released a beta version. In June he announced a donation of $US600 million to start his own foundation for the betterment of life sciences, global public health, and civic engagement.
Position at Facebook: Senior software engineer, 2005
Chen left Facebook after just a few months to cofound and serve as CTO at YouTube, which he sold to Google for $US1.65 billion in 2006. He also cofounded incubator AVOS in 2011. He's now an entrepreneur-in-residence at Google Ventures.
Position at Facebook: Director of media sales, April 2005 - July 2006
At Facebook, King was responsible for securing landmark relationships with Apple, Panasonic, and Microsoft, which allowed for unprecedented revenue and market share growth. He went on to spend four years as VP of Sales at LocaModa. Now he's a general partner at Second & Fourth, a group of seed investors in Boston.
Position at Facebook: Director of monetisation, June 2006 - December 2010
Kendall spent his time at Facebook working on product strategy and development for the site's revenue-generating products.
Now he's a top guy at Pinterest, where he recently moved from head of product to general manager of monetisation. This summer he's leading the much-anticipated roll-out of Promoted Pins -- a new way for advertisers to engage with users. Kendall calls it 'the best kind of business model.'
Position at Facebook: Product manager for Newsfeed, Photos, and Groups, October 2011 - October 2012
Jackson helped lead a major redesign of Facebook's Newsfeed ahead of its 2013 launch. In January 2013 he cofounded Cover, a computer software company that created a smart lock screen for Android phones. Twitter acquired Cover in April 2014, and Jackson became director of product management at Twitter.
Position at Facebook: Director of engineering, December 2005 - March 2010
Wong came to Facebook after spending nearly five years at PayPal as senior engineering director. His expertise landed him a role in Facebook's internationalization efforts, where he came up with the idea for crowdsourcing translations. He's even listed as an inventor on the patent for community translations at Facebook.
After two and half years as CEO of Reddit, Wong resigned in November 2014, calling the job 'incredibly stressful and draining.'
