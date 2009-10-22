How To Make Millions From Your Blog

Bloggers have a reputation for holding old media in contempt, but we’ve never heard of one turning down a book deal. And more and more of them are getting offers.



The vast majority of these books based on blogs are complete failures. But there have been a fair number of successes too — even a few major best sellers.

All sales figures come courtesy of Nielsen BookScan, and are based on paperback sales only, unless otherwise noted.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”12-my-war-killing-time-in-iraq-1″

title=”#12: My War: Killing Time In Iraq”

content=”Title: My War: Killing Time in Iraq

Published: September, 2006

Sales To Date: 12,000

Colby Buzzell was only able to blog about his experiences in Iraq for 10 weeks before the Army shut him down, but that was long enough to capture the attention of the national media and earn him a large and dedicated following. He has since resumed blogging.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac2511cae77bd1a37ad69f6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”11-garfield-minus-garfield-2″

title=”#11 Garfield Minus Garfield”

content=”Title: Garfield Minus Garfield

Published: October, 2008

Sales To Date: 14,000

Garfield (the comic strip) – Garfield (the character) = Jim, Garfield’s owner, talking to himself and staring blankly in to space. We don’t know why that’s funny, but it is.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adfa41400000000002cfff0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”10-passive-agressive-notes-3″

title=”#10 Passive Agressive Notes”

content=”Title: Passive Aggressive Notes: Painfully Polite and Hilariously Hostile Writings

Published: November, 2008

Sales To Date: 14,000

Despite the title, this blog contains a mixture of passive aggressive notes and, well, aggressive aggressive notes. Both formulas work beautifully.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adfa63f0000000000ad4263/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-secret-diary-of-a-call-girl-4″

title=”#9 Secret Diary Of A Call Girl”

content=”Title: Secret Diary of a Call Girl

Published: June 18, 2008

Sales To Date: 24,000

We are being unfair here; this blog tells the story of a London call girl, so our rankings–based on U.S. sales–don’t do her justice. Her book has been turned into a Showtime television series, and is far more successful than its ranking here suggests. Life isn’t always fair.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/357a6c7977511349d64f2700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-f-my-life-5″

title=”#8 F My Life”

content=”Title: F My Life

Published: June, 2009

Sales To Date: 25,000

Hell is other people, and other people in hellish circumstances is heavenly. Readers submit short, concise accounts of horrible things happening to them, punctuated with the acronym ‘FML’.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac3bad70cafe8633097c5e8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-stuff-on-my-cat-6″

title=”#7: Stuff On My Cat”

content=”Title: Stuff on My Cat: The Book

Published: August, 2006

Sales To Date: 52,000

Everything you need to know about this blog is contained in its title. Its genius lies in its simplicity.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/1037544b8b603c4a2ed63000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-the-truth-about-chuck-norris-7″

title=”#6: The Truth About Chuck Norris”

content=”Title: The Truth About Chuck Norris: 400 Facts About the World’s Greatest Human

Published: November, 2007

Sales To Date: 108,000

Chuck Norris can kill two stones with one bird. This blog is simply a list of amazing-but-false facts about the martial artist and actor. One thing Chuck Norris can”t do: sell as many paperbacks as adorable kittens with captions.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adfa7a00000000000dd9a44/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-i-can-has-cheezburger-8″

title=”#5: I Can Has Cheezburger”

content=”Title: I Can Has Cheezburger?: A LOLcat Colleckshun

Published: October, 2008

Sales To Date: 127,000

Lolcats were born at 4chan, the meme and trouble factory, but I Can Has Cheezburger? brought them to the world’s attention. God bless them.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adfa8e400000000000c3ab8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-stuff-white-people-like-9″

title=”#4: Stuff White People Like”

content=”Title: Stuff White People Like: A Definitive Guide to the Unique Taste of Millions

Published: July, 2008

Sales To Date: 136,000

White people like Hummus, the Onion, graduate school, and yoga. White people, it would seem, are all either yuppies or hipsters who may or may not become yuppies in the future. White people also like self-deprecating humour, so 136,000 of them bought this book.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/8f7a6c794d85904936e2e500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-postsecret-10″

title=”#3: Postsecret”

content=”Title: PostSecret: Extraordinary Confessions from Ordinary Lives

Published: November, 2005

Sales To Date: 315,000 (This number is for the hardcover, but we are allowing it, since the book isn’t available in paperback. This blog has spawned four other books so far, so its safe to say its earned its spot here.)

Do you have a secret so dark you couldn’t possibly share it with anyone other than the entire Internet? Write it on a postcard, send it to these guys, and they will tell the world. Sometime touching, often hilarious.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/e27a6c79d38eb149d45e0b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-julie-and-julia-11″

title=”#2: Julie & Julia”

content=”Title: Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously

Published: September, 2006

Sales To Date: The top two blog-to-book successes are too current and too successful for us to put a firm number on. The movie tie-in edition, released in July, has already sold 103,000 copies, so the total figure is a moving target.

Julie Powell created a blog to chronicle her attempt to cook all 524 recipes from Julia Child’s 1961 Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Its success earned her a book deal, led to a very well-received film, and propelled a half-century old cookbook to the #1 spot on the New York Times Best Seller list. If we came up with such a heavy-handed metaphor for the triumph of new media, our editors would fire us on the spot. Well done, Julie Powell.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9961bcd0edad4d1b858366/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-i-hope-they-serve-beer-in-hell-12″

title=”#1: I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell”

content=”Title: I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell

Published: January, 2006

Sales To Date: IHTSBIH currently sits atop the best seller list, and has already sold 40,000 copies of the movie tie-in edition released in September. There are over a million copies in print, and it has been on the best seller list for 106 weeks.

Tucker Max describes himself thus:

‘My name is Tucker Max, and I am an arsehole. I get excessively drunk at inappropriate times, disregard social norms, indulge every whim, ignore the consequences of my actions, mock idiots and posers, sleep with more women than is safe or reasonable, and just generally act like a raging dickhead.’ His blog is a vehicle for him to prove this point.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acba68a000000000087513d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

