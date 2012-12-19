Meet The Most Spoiled Kids In The World

Photo: YouTube
Most kids would be thrilled by a trip to Disney World.But for Suri Cruise a trip to the Magic Kingdom isn’t complete without a night in the invitation-only suite at Cinderella’s Castle.
And she isn’t even the most spoiled kid on this list.
Petra and Tamara, the gorgeous and pampered offspring of Bernie Ecclestone, are known for their extravagant spending on everything from handbags to real estate -- Petra famously bought an $85 million mansion in L.A. last year.
The daughters, ages 23 and 28, reportedly have access to their father's $4.8 billion-dollar trust, and while Bernie lets them make spending decisions on their own, he hasn't been happy with how they've squandered their inheritance.
'The kids have had access to the money,' Ecclestone told The Telegraph last year. 'The idea was that they'd buy super-quality property, property that would be long term, for their kids and everything else. Didn't happen. They haven't done that. So they've had access to money which they've spent.'
Suri has been making tabloid covers since she was born, more often than not for the attention her famous parents lavish on her.
This summer when Tom whisked Suri off to Disney World, the six-year-old stayed in Cinderella's Castle Suite -- an apartment originally designed for the Walt Disney family in the Magic Kingdom that cannot actually be booked and is normally reserved for special events, according to People.
It's been reported that Suri's wardrobe is worth $3 million and includes coveted items such as a $2,140 Dolce & Gabbana red trench coat and a rack of dresses from designers like Marc Jacobs, Chloe, Burberry and Juicy Couture.
But exclusive vacations and high-end clothes aren't the only costly things in Suri's life. Mail Online recently reported that Suri's mum is planning to surprise her daughter with an eight foot, $24,000 Grand Victorian Playhouse for Christmas which comes equipped with running water, electricity, and extensive landscaping.
Five-year-old Valentina is already attending art galas in Italy, vacationing in St. Barts, and working red carpet premieres. But that's what's expected when you're the daughter of a famous movie star and a luxury goods tycoon.
The pint-sized diva is said to be full of personality and brains, just like her parents, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault. She's often caught sticking her tongue out to paparazzi and can speak three languages, English, Spanish, and French.
Her father spends $50,000 a month for a $12 million Los Angeles estate held in trust in Valentina's name, according to Hollywood Life.
Justin Combs, 18, is one lucky kid: for his sixteenth birthday, his rap legend father handed over the keys to a $360,000 silver Maybach, according to US Magazine.
His lavish birthday bash, which was attended by several members of the 'Jersey Shore' cast, was featured on an episode of MTV's 'My Super Sweet Sixteen.'
Justin may live the good life, but he's also a well-rounded teen: he's currently attending UCLA on a hard-earned football scholarship.
Four-year-old Emme was spotted sitting front and centre at the Paris Fashion Week show in October donning more than $2,400 worth of Chanel accessories, including a $310 brooch and a $2,100 bag, according to US Magazine.
But Paris is no big deal for Emme or her twin brother Max, who are used to jetting off in their mum's private plane to international destinations such as Italy, Britain, and Spain. Most recently, the twins accompanied Jennifer to Istanbul, Turkey, when the singer performed for the first time ever.
The twins aren't only spoiled by their mum. The tots' godfather, superstar Tom Cruise, dotes on them, too and reportedly threw them a '$200,000 'Welcome to the World' christening party, complete with matching designer outfits.' rumour has it that the twins were also given diamond rattles, reports Xfinity.
The 29-year-old crown prince of Dubai and son of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, leads a charmed life.
For starters, he drives a diamond-studded, mink-finished Mercedes that's worth an estimated $4.8 million and cruises in the world's largest yacht, which has a $300 million price tag.
He also has an affinity for practicing sports and spends his days scuba diving, sky diving, jet skiing, and body boarding.
He also enjoys travelling. When he was in New York in June, the Prince ordered a $1,000 dessert, which was served in a $300 Baccarat goblet complete with edible gold and Tahitian vanilla ice cream.
Rybolovleva, 22, is the college-aged daughter of Dmitry Rybolovlev, a Russian oligarch who's worth an estimated $9 billion.
Last year, she and her dad made headlines when he bought Sandy Weill's $88 million penthouse on the Upper West Side, supposedly for his daughter to use when she is in New York City.
It's the single-most expensive apartment in the Big Apple, according to the International Business Times.The 6,744 square foot pad has '10 rooms including four bedrooms, a wraparound terrace of more than 2,000 sq. feet, four bedrooms and two wood burning fireplaces.'
And this is just a part-time residence. Ekaterina also has homes in Monaco and Switzerland, where she has split her time over the last 15 years.
The 18- and 15-year-old sons of media mogul Peter Brant and former supermodel Stephanie Seymour have made a name for themselves on NYC's social scene in recent years.
They grew up on a 53-acre spread in Greenwich Conn., surrounded by art and fashion. But their expensive tastes have veered towards the flamboyant -- for this year's Met Ball, which they did not actually attend, 'they had planned to arrive in a gold-plated Rolls-Royce accompanied by a baby panther wearing a diamond necklace,' according to a recent profile in Vanity Fair.
Until recently, the brothers flaunted their lifestyle with tweets ('Triumphant Return To Paris!! (we've missed the city of lights during the 5 days since we were last here) haha') from a shared Twitter account. But after an unsavory Twitter joke about killing the President, Peter lost his Twitter privileges, according to Fashionista.
Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of singer Beyonce Knowles and rapper Jay-Z, was an A-lister before she was even born.
At 11 months old, she's already better dressed -- and has a bigger wardrobe -- than most Americans.
In March, the celebrity baby was spotted wearing $66 Little Marc Jacobs Baby Mouse slippers. Fashion & Style reported that little Blue Ivy also naps in a $3,500 lucite crib from NurseryWorks VETRO and bathes in a $5,200 pink Swarovski crystal encrusted bathtub, a gift from her aunt, Kelly Rowland.
When she's not snoozing or soaking in style, Miss Carter jets off with her famous parents on their $39.1 million private jet or cruises around the Mediterranean on her family's $40 million super-yacht. Not too bad for a baby who can't even talk yet.
For his 30th birthday, Prince Azim of Brunei pulled out all the stops and invited A-listers like Pamela Anderson and Marisa Tomei to a enormous celebration at the Dorchester Hotel in London.
But lavish parties have always been his thing. In 2009, the billionaire playboy reportedly threw the 'Party of the Year,' spending over 70,000 euros on the flowers alone.
Guests can always count on leaving the Prince's celebrations with some pretty stellar party favours, including iPods, diamond jewelry, and luxury Crème de la Mer face creams.
And if you're a real bestie, he may just spoil you rotten. Mail Online reports that the Brunei Prince gifted $6 million worth of jewels to long-time friend Mariah Carey in 1996.
The 28-year-old Russian is the daughter of Vladmir Potanin, the metals and media magnet who owns Russian versions of MTV, VH1 and Cosmopolitan magazine.
Beyond just being rich and beautiful, Anastasia was a world champion in aquabiking, which is essentially competitive jet skiing.
The heiress is also a very good skier, in part thanks to the indoor slope her father built for her at his home in Moscow.
After breaking her leg, Anastasia has quit aquabiking to pursue a career in sports management.
Davis, a 32-year-old oil heir and frequent pal of Paris Hilton, is commonly in the tabloids for drug charges infractions, alleged nightclub brawls, and crude, often inappropriate humour.
He famously dated actress Mischa Barton, and then referred to her as a 'heifer' on Twitter when they broke up in 2010 and was caught on tape soon after calling Lindsay Lohan 'a fire crotch.'
Though the personal life of this American socialite is somewhat disheveled, Davis has shown glimmers of business acumen.
In 2011, he brokered what many consider to be one of the largest real estate deals in Hollywood history, the $85 mansion deal with Berni Ecclestone's daughter Petra, according to The Daily Mail.
Davis, or Greasy Bear, as he's often called in the tabloids, is worth an estimated $55 million.
Forbes magazine ranked the Yoovidhaya family as the fourth richest family in Thailand this year, with an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion.
But the grandson of Red Bull creator Chaleo Yoovidhya, is known for milking his family's deep pockets for all they are worth.
In October of this year, 27-year-old Vorayud Yoovidhaya was accused in the hit-and-run death of a police officer and had his father pay the officer's family $97,000 to stall the civil lawsuit.
The car involved in the accident was a Ferrari and is valued at about $1 million.
The Hilton sisters, heirs to the $300 million Hilton hotel fortune, are American socialites who've gained fame and (more) fortune because of their wealthy parents.
While Nicky's name has long been overshadowed by her older sister Paris, who starred in the long-running reality series The Simple Life, both women have launched numerous clothing and accessory lines that have made splashes in the U.S. and overseas.
The sisters are also known for living fabulously lavish lifestyles which include partying with celebrity pals such as Kim Kardashian and Brandon Davis, blowing through daddy's dollars on extravagant vacations to France and Aspen, and purchasing multi-million dollar houses around Los Angeles.
Sam is the grandson of Condé Nast chairman S.I. Newhouse and a member of one of America's most powerful media families.
Newhouse, who got married back in 2009, recently sold his TriBeCa loft for $2.7 million, $300,000 more than he paid for it several years earlier, according to The Observer. There was no mortgage filing on the listing when young Newhouse bought it, which suggests he paid cash, The Observer noted at the time.
Like other heirs of his ilk, he also appeared in the 2003 documentary 'Born Rich.'
The son of singer Alicia Keys and rapper Swizz Beatz is already living the good life and he's barely two years old.
He's been spotted rocking courtside seats with mum and dad at various New York Knicks game and regularly flies off in Swizz Beatz's private jets to destinations like Hawaii and London.
When he's not cheering on his favourite team or vacationing in style, Egypt is said to have playdates with other celebrity babies like singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon's twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
Egypt got his unique name after his mum had a breakthrough moment while travelling in the country for work.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.