Meet The Most Spoiled Kids In The World

Petra and Tamara, the gorgeous and pampered offspring of Bernie Ecclestone, are known for their extravagant spending on everything from handbags to real estate -- Petra famously bought an $85 million mansion in L.A. last year.

The daughters, ages 23 and 28, reportedly have access to their father's $4.8 billion-dollar trust, and while Bernie lets them make spending decisions on their own, he hasn't been happy with how they've squandered their inheritance.

'The kids have had access to the money,' Ecclestone told The Telegraph last year. 'The idea was that they'd buy super-quality property, property that would be long term, for their kids and everything else. Didn't happen. They haven't done that. So they've had access to money which they've spent.'