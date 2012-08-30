The Most Spectacular Hedge Fund Implosions Of All Time

Photo: http://www.flickr.com/photos/laszlo-photo/1812013437/

This week, everyone’s talking about John Paulson. The hedge fund manager, known for making a killing off of the housing bubble, was asked to face investors on a call with Bank of America prompted by his fund’s consistent dismal performance.At least, that’s what it seemed like. Citigroup severed a $410 million relationship with Paulson just last week. The Street is beginning to worry.



But before anyone hits the panic button, know that history has shown us that circumstances must be far more dire than a few redemptions for a hedge fund to go completely under.

We’ve compiled a list of the most dramatic collapses in hedge fund history so you can see for yourself. Paulson isn’t anywhere close to these guys — at least, not as far as we know.

*Thornton McHenry also contributed to the reporting of this piece.

