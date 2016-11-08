6 of the most spectacular business failures in history

Economist John Law.

Unlike some of the other companies on this list, this final venture's rise and fall mostly centres around one intriguing figure -- John Law, an economist, banker, and finance minister of France who inadvertently wrecked the country's economy.

Business Insider spoke with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's senior economist and research advisor François Velde, who has written about Law and his theories.

Born in 1671 to an Edinburgh family of bankers, Law's early life reads a bit like a picaresque story. At the age of 23, he impaled another dandy in a duel. After being jailed, sentenced to hang, released, and then rearrested at the behest of the deceased's family, Law escaped prison.

'It's hard to follow him in the 20 years that followed but he seems to be bouncing around Europe,' Velde told Business Insider.

But the Scottish fugitive wasn't just aimlessly stumbling across the continent. He was attempting to secure a charter and launch his own bank.

Law finally received his shot in Paris, just as the expensive War of Spanish Succession wrapped up. Faced with a devastating national debt and a stagnant economy, the Duke of Orléans -- the regent for King Louis XV -- needed to take drastic action.

Law provided him with a plan. He wasn't simply seeking a bank charter -- he was looking for a new way to run the economy.

'He was supporting his proposals with theoretical arguments,' Velde said. 'He was an economist -- that wasn't a profession at the time.'

Law's 1705 book 'Money and Trade Considered' laid out several innovative theories, including the idea that a monetary system based on bank-issued notes was superior to one based on gold and silver coins. Nowadays, Velde said that Law is considered a proto-Keynesian by some.

'Reactions to him were polarised,' Velde said. 'Either people disliked him very much and thought his theories were too abstract and dangerous, or they were easily seduced by him.'

Fortunately for Law, the Duke of Orléans fell into the latter category.

In May 1716, Law established the Banque Générale Privée ('General Private Bank'), which issued paper bank notes, made loans to business, and was financed through share offerings.

Next, Law purchased the Mississippi Company and rebranded it the Company of the West. He envisioned the venture as a joint-stock trading company that would focus on developing the French colony of Louisiana. The Company of the West acquired a monopoly on tobacco and trade with North America and the West Indies.

As the Company of the West acquired more businesses and saw its shares rise, a bubble began to form.

Meanwhile, Law's bank went national and merged with the Company of the West in the summer of 1719. Law was appointed France's financial minister the next year.

That's when the banker began to run into trouble. Law began selling shares of the company to the public for state-issued public securities.

'He ends up pegging the price of the share at an unrealistically high level,' Velde said. 'That was his big mistake. So people start selling their shares massively and turning them into notes. The quantity of money starts exploding. He's basically lost control over the quantity of money.'

Foreign exchanges collapsed and inflation set in. Law began forcing individuals to exchange all their gold and silver coins in for notes. It wasn't enough to prop up the demand for currency. Law then slashed the value of the notes, completely dissipating any confidence in the currency.

'That's the point from which everything unravels,' Velde said. 'Law is actually thrown in jail for a few days after that. Then the regent realises that the only person who can get them out of that mess is the person who put them into it. He brings back John Law and essentially tells him, 'OK, save the system, somehow.''

Law tried to fix the mess by reissuing government debt, buying up paper, and selling more shares in the Company. But in the end, the Company fell apart and the price of shares collapsed. By December of 1720, Law was forced to flee France.

When it comes to the immediate impact of the so-called Mississippi bubble, there's not much data to examine, according to Velde.

'It may be that financial development was held back in France, but there were many other factors as well,' Velde said.

In the years that followed, France was forced to restructure its debt once more. Against all odds, the Company of the West actually survived the collapse, up until the end of the Seven Years War.

Velde said that it's important to recognise that the so-called Mississippi bubble was different than other historical bubbles.

'This was not just a market where suddenly people just started bidding up the price of this or that share,' Velde said. 'This was a big operation involving the government restructuring the national debt. John Law became minister of finance in 1720. At the apex of this operation, he was extremely powerful. He was director of the company and the minister of finance.'