31 Stocks Traders Would Love To See Collapse

Rob Wile
This bull market has been an absolute nightmare for traders shorting, or betting against, the market.

Still, the shorts are holding on to their positions in hopes of a pullback.

We screened the S&P 500 for the most heavily shorted stocks.

The list includes a lot of tech and electronics firms struggling to adapt out of outdated business models.

But some old standbys remain, including a large clothing retailer as well as a video game seller. And a major for-profit education company is seeing renewed doubts about its marquee product.

We ranked the stock by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.

Quest Diagnostics

Ticker: DGX

Sector: Health care

Short interest: 9.16%

Comment: Quest most recent quarterly sales were down -7.7% YOY.

Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com

Gannett

Ticker: GCI

Sector: Newspapers

Short interest: 9.76%

Comment: Gannett remains heavily reliant on print ads.

Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com

Verisign

Ticker: VRSN

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 9.78%

Comment: Verisign is fighting ICANN, the international web custodian, over new rules.

Source: Bloomberg, Domain Name Wire

Chipotle

Ticker: CMG

Sector: Retail

Short interest: 9.81%

Comment: Chipotle is launching an Asian cuisine themed spinoff called Shophouse.

Source: Bloomberg, Slate

Garmin

Ticker: GRMN

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 9.91%

Comment: Garmin just released a tablet-sized device.

Source: Bloomberg, LATimes.com

Akamai

Ticker: AKAM

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 10.23%

Comment: Akamai is threatened by Amazon's new cloud services, according to Morgan Stanley.

Source: Bloomberg, InformationWeek

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Ticker: DO

Sector: Energy

Short interest: 10.34%

Comment: Diamond's Q1 revenue was down -5.1% YOY.

Source: Bloomberg, TickerReport

Cablevision

Ticker: CVC

Sector: Communications

Short interest: 10.48%

Comment: Cablevision is under pressure from New York City's comptroller to replace its board.

Source: Bloomberg, Deadline.com

Microchip

Ticker: MCHP

Sector: Communications

Short interest: 10.83%

Comment: Microchip's most recent GAAP EPS of $0.28 were 28% lower than the prior-year quarter's $0.39 per share.

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFinance

Chesapeake

Ticker: CHK

Sector: Energy

Short interest: 11.02%

Comment: Chesapeake's new CEO won't by himself be enough to fix the company's debt problems, according to Phil Weiss.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

Staples

Ticker: SPLS

Sector: Retail

Short interest: 11.27%

Comment: Staples recently faced questions about why it wasn't interested in buying OfficeMax or Office Depot stores that are for sale.

Source: Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha

TripAdvisor

Ticker: TRIP

Sector: Retail

Short interest: 11.46%

Comment: TripAdvisor was just busted for having a hotel exec anonymously post reviews on its site.

Source: Bloomberg, Gadling.com

DR Horton

Ticker: DHI

Sector: Homebuilding

Short interest: 11.53%

Comment: D.R. Horton is under pressure as mortgage applications decline.

Source: Bloomberg, Investors.com

Molex

Ticker: MOLX

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 11.84%

Comment: Molex faces exposure to older consumer electronics and personal computing models.

Source: Bloomberg, Zacks

Teradyne

Ticker: TER

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 11.93%

Comment: Teradyne recent quarterly revenue of $248 million was down -46% from the prior quarter and -16% from a year ago.

Source: Bloomberg, BizJournals

Windstream

Ticker: WIN

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 12.38%

Comment: Windstream's broadband subscriber base is shrinking.

Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com

Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 15.24%

Comment: AMD faces pressure from the shrinking PC industry.

Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com

IntercontinentalExchange

Ticker: ICE

Sector: Finance

Short interest: 15.40%

Comment: ICE could be impacted by new derivatives rules.

Source: Bloomberg, Reuters

Hasbro

Ticker: HAS

Sector: Retail

Short interest: 16.62%

Comment: Hasbro is suing Warner Brothers to stop a Dungeons and Dragons movie.

Source: Bloomberg, Hollywood Reporter

Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 17.71%

Comment: Netflix could face new competition from Amazon and Hulu after the latter company got bought by Yahoo.

Source: Bloomberg, Benziga

Lennar

Ticker: LEN

Sector: Homebuilding

Short interest: 18.51%

Comment: Like D.R. Horton, Lennar could see activity slow as mortgages decline.

Source: Bloomberg, Investors.com

Dun & Bradstreet

Ticker: DNB

Sector: Research

Short interest: 19.32%

Comment: D&B's Chair and CEO is retiring.

Source: Bloomberg

Safeway

Ticker: SWY

Sector: Retail

Short interest: 20.43%

Comment: Safeway remains high on debt and low on cash.

Source: InsiderMonkey

Apollo Group

Ticker: APOL

Sector: Education

Short interest: 20.85%

Comment: Apollo Group's University of Phoenix has been put on notice that its accreditation is under review.

Source: InsiderMonkey, BizJournals

Frontier Communications

Ticker: FTR

Sector: Tech

Short interest: 23.91%

Comment: Frontier revenues were down -4.9% YOY in the most recent quarter.

Source: InsiderMonkey, SeekingAlpha

JC Penney

Ticker: JCP

Sector: Retail

Short interest: 26.96%

Comment: JCP stock was recently called a potential falling knife after earnigns missed estimates.

Source: InsiderMonkey, Fool.com

Cliffs Natural Resources

Ticker: CLF

Sector: Industrial

Short interest: 27.16%

Comment: Cliffs continues to suffer from poor profit margins.

Source: InsiderMonkey, The Street

US Steel

Ticker: X

Sector: Industrial

Short interest: 28.83%

Comment: U.S. Steel has more downside exposure, according to Goldman Sachs, after the bank lowered steel prices.

Source: InsiderMonkey, The Fly On The Wall

Pitney Bowes

Ticker: PBI

Sector: Business supplies

Short interest: 28.96%

Comment: Pitney Bowes just sold its British and Irish divisions.

Source: InsiderMonkey, Marketwatch

GameStop

Ticker: GME

Sector: Retail

Short interest: 29.75%

Comment: GameStop recent quarterly global sales fell 6.8% compared with last year.

Source: InsiderMonkey, Marketwatch

First Solar

Ticker: FSLR

Sector: Energy

Short interest: 30.08%

Comment: First Solar's backlog of projects has recently begun tapering off.

Source: InsiderMonkey, DailyFinance

