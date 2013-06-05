31 Stocks Traders Would Love To See Collapse

This bull market has been an absolute nightmare for traders shorting, or betting against, the market.



Still, the shorts are holding on to their positions in hopes of a pullback.

We screened the S&P 500 for the most heavily shorted stocks.

The list includes a lot of tech and electronics firms struggling to adapt out of outdated business models.

But some old standbys remain, including a large clothing retailer as well as a video game seller. And a major for-profit education company is seeing renewed doubts about its marquee product.

We ranked the stock by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.

