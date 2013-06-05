31 Stocks Traders Would Love To See Collapse

This bull market has been an absolute nightmare for traders shorting, or betting against, the market.
Still, the shorts are holding on to their positions in hopes of a pullback.
We screened the S&P 500 for the most heavily shorted stocks.
The list includes a lot of tech and electronics firms struggling to adapt out of outdated business models.
But some old standbys remain, including a large clothing retailer as well as a video game seller. And a major for-profit education company is seeing renewed doubts about its marquee product.
We ranked the stock by short interest as a percentage of floating shares.
Ticker: DGX
Sector: Health care
Short interest: 9.16%
Comment: Quest most recent quarterly sales were down -7.7% YOY.
Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com
Ticker: GCI
Sector: Newspapers
Short interest: 9.76%
Comment: Gannett remains heavily reliant on print ads.
Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com
Ticker: VRSN
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 9.78%
Comment: Verisign is fighting ICANN, the international web custodian, over new rules.
Source: Bloomberg, Domain Name Wire
Ticker: CMG
Sector: Retail
Short interest: 9.81%
Comment: Chipotle is launching an Asian cuisine themed spinoff called Shophouse.
Source: Bloomberg, Slate
Ticker: GRMN
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 9.91%
Comment: Garmin just released a tablet-sized device.
Source: Bloomberg, LATimes.com
Ticker: AKAM
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 10.23%
Comment: Akamai is threatened by Amazon's new cloud services, according to Morgan Stanley.
Source: Bloomberg, InformationWeek
Ticker: DO
Sector: Energy
Short interest: 10.34%
Comment: Diamond's Q1 revenue was down -5.1% YOY.
Source: Bloomberg, TickerReport
Ticker: CVC
Sector: Communications
Short interest: 10.48%
Comment: Cablevision is under pressure from New York City's comptroller to replace its board.
Source: Bloomberg, Deadline.com
Ticker: MCHP
Sector: Communications
Short interest: 10.83%
Comment: Microchip's most recent GAAP EPS of $0.28 were 28% lower than the prior-year quarter's $0.39 per share.
Source: Bloomberg, DailyFinance
Ticker: CHK
Sector: Energy
Short interest: 11.02%
Comment: Chesapeake's new CEO won't by himself be enough to fix the company's debt problems, according to Phil Weiss.
Source: Bloomberg, New York Times
Ticker: SPLS
Sector: Retail
Short interest: 11.27%
Comment: Staples recently faced questions about why it wasn't interested in buying OfficeMax or Office Depot stores that are for sale.
Source: Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: TRIP
Sector: Retail
Short interest: 11.46%
Comment: TripAdvisor was just busted for having a hotel exec anonymously post reviews on its site.
Source: Bloomberg, Gadling.com
Ticker: DHI
Sector: Homebuilding
Short interest: 11.53%
Comment: D.R. Horton is under pressure as mortgage applications decline.
Source: Bloomberg, Investors.com
Ticker: MOLX
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 11.84%
Comment: Molex faces exposure to older consumer electronics and personal computing models.
Source: Bloomberg, Zacks
Ticker: TER
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 11.93%
Comment: Teradyne recent quarterly revenue of $248 million was down -46% from the prior quarter and -16% from a year ago.
Source: Bloomberg, BizJournals
Ticker: WIN
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 12.38%
Comment: Windstream's broadband subscriber base is shrinking.
Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com
Ticker: AMD
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 15.24%
Comment: AMD faces pressure from the shrinking PC industry.
Source: Bloomberg, Fool.com
Ticker: ICE
Sector: Finance
Short interest: 15.40%
Comment: ICE could be impacted by new derivatives rules.
Source: Bloomberg, Reuters
Ticker: HAS
Sector: Retail
Short interest: 16.62%
Comment: Hasbro is suing Warner Brothers to stop a Dungeons and Dragons movie.
Source: Bloomberg, Hollywood Reporter
Ticker: NFLX
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 17.71%
Comment: Netflix could face new competition from Amazon and Hulu after the latter company got bought by Yahoo.
Source: Bloomberg, Benziga
Ticker: LEN
Sector: Homebuilding
Short interest: 18.51%
Comment: Like D.R. Horton, Lennar could see activity slow as mortgages decline.
Source: Bloomberg, Investors.com
Ticker: DNB
Sector: Research
Short interest: 19.32%
Comment: D&B's Chair and CEO is retiring.
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: SWY
Sector: Retail
Short interest: 20.43%
Comment: Safeway remains high on debt and low on cash.
Source: InsiderMonkey
Ticker: APOL
Sector: Education
Short interest: 20.85%
Comment: Apollo Group's University of Phoenix has been put on notice that its accreditation is under review.
Source: InsiderMonkey, BizJournals
Ticker: FTR
Sector: Tech
Short interest: 23.91%
Comment: Frontier revenues were down -4.9% YOY in the most recent quarter.
Source: InsiderMonkey, SeekingAlpha
Ticker: JCP
Sector: Retail
Short interest: 26.96%
Comment: JCP stock was recently called a potential falling knife after earnigns missed estimates.
Source: InsiderMonkey, Fool.com
Ticker: CLF
Sector: Industrial
Short interest: 27.16%
Comment: Cliffs continues to suffer from poor profit margins.
Source: InsiderMonkey, The Street
Ticker: X
Sector: Industrial
Short interest: 28.83%
Comment: U.S. Steel has more downside exposure, according to Goldman Sachs, after the bank lowered steel prices.
Source: InsiderMonkey, The Fly On The Wall
Ticker: PBI
Sector: Business supplies
Short interest: 28.96%
Comment: Pitney Bowes just sold its British and Irish divisions.
Source: InsiderMonkey, Marketwatch
Ticker: GME
Sector: Retail
Short interest: 29.75%
Comment: GameStop recent quarterly global sales fell 6.8% compared with last year.
Source: InsiderMonkey, Marketwatch
Ticker: FSLR
Sector: Energy
Short interest: 30.08%
Comment: First Solar's backlog of projects has recently begun tapering off.
Source: InsiderMonkey, DailyFinance
