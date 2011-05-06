The Most Shocking Thing About Today's Commodity Market Meltdown

It’s not particularly surprising to see the combination of a sharp dollar rally and a commodity market meltdown.



What is surprising, however, is the stunning outperformance of equities, both in light of the dollar strength and the ugly economic news.

The NASDAQ is flat out rallying, and the Dow is just down 30.

Here’s a look at the SPY vs. CRB (commodities index).

