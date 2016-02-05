The 10 Super Bowl ads people are already sharing like crazy

YouTube/T-Mobile Rapper Drake is featured in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl 50 ad.

Super Bowl 50 isn’t happening until Sunday, February 7, but some of America’s biggest brands including Acura, Doritos, and official Super Bowl sponsor Pepsi have already aired teasers and commercials ahead of TV’s most-watched annual event.

“It’s the biggest stage out there, and one thing we know for sure is it’s the only time of year where consumers are looking for the ads,” one second-time advertiser told Business Insider.

Though some ads, like T-Mobile’s “Restricted Bling” commercial featuring “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake, have already garnered millions of views, a

d-tracking company Unruly has designed a way to track impact beyond the view counter.

Using data from their Unruly Viral Video Chart

, they have revealed a list of the 10 most shared Super Bowl ads so far, determined by the number of YouTube and Facebook shares the ads have rather than the number of views. According to Unruly, shares are a more accurate measure of what’s truly going viral and generating the most buzz.

Check out the 10 ads below.

10. Pepsi — “The First Halftime Performer is…Coldplay”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQvRarvD6VE

Date aired: December 3

Shares: 40,535

9. Acura — “#DriveAcuraNSXContest”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfsZ9tXnv5M

Date aired: January 29



Shares: 43,538

8. Amazon — “Cheese Footballs #BaldwinBowl”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwVzgRfPoU8



Date aired: January 29



Shares: 47,448

7. Hyundai — “Ryanville”





Date aired: February 1

Shares: 49,215

6. Intuit — “Death Wish Coffee”



Date aired: January 28

Shares: 54,588

5. Axe — “Find Your Magic”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzTSE6kcLwY

Date aired: January 12

Shares: 68,620

4. T-Mobile — “Restricted Bling”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDIeNrcGxvQ

Date aired: February 2

Shares: 115,168

3. Heinz — “Weiner Stampede”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNN9nL2vppM

Date aired: January 31

Shares: 140,561

2. Pokémon — “#Pokemon20”



Date aired: January 25

Shares: 272,723

1. Doritos — “Ultrasound” (1 of 3 finalists)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLwdv-TGJfpf_6k0vj_luMVXb_V3sRFyGi&v=ko7GuDOv4BM

Date aired: January 19

Shares: 887,958

