These Are The Most Sexist States In The US

In the U.S., August 26 marks Women’s Equality Day.

And although women’s rights have come a long way since the passing of the 19th amendment nearly 100 years ago, gender inequality continues to be an issue across the country — especially in the workplace.

In every state in America, women earn less than men and are greatly outnumbered in leadership positions. In fact, women comprise only 14.6% of executive officers and 4.6% of Fortune 500 CEOs, according to a report by the Center for American Progress.

To illustrate this inequality, personal finance website WalletHub ranked all 50 states to find the best and worst places for women.

Here’s an overall view of the findings, green representing best and red worst:

WalletHub first gave each state an individual score based on 10 differences between men and women, and then ranked them accordingly.

These factors included pay, number of executives, number of minimum wage workers, the unemployment rate, number of residents over 25 with a Bachelor’s degree or higher, number of lawmakers in the U.S. Senate, and number of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here are the 15 worst states for women, listed in order starting from the worst:

Wyoming

Utah

Idaho

Texas

Indiana

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Virginia

Pennsylvania

Nebraska

Louisiana

Ohio

Georgia

Montana

Michigan

Wyoming, ranked as the worst state for women, has the highest gender pay gap in the U.S. Women there earn 35.4% less than their male counterparts, or about 65 cents for every dollar men earn. Meanwhile, the pay gap is smallest in Arizona, where women earn 13.2% less than men.

Additionally, male executives outnumber female executives in every state — Utah tops this list with 73.5% more men in these roles. Women also represent the highest percentage of minimum wage workers everywhere except Alaska, Kansas, Hawaii, and Nevada, according to Richie Bernardo, WalletHub’s financial writer.

While the overall picture isn’t pretty, the study did find a few places where women have an advantage over men. For one, women have longer life expectancies in every state. Also, on average, men work longer hours than women, putting in 19.4% more time per day in North Dakota, which had the biggest gap in the category.

Take a look at more of the findings below:

