The Most Screwed NYC Neighborhoods If Hurricane Irene Strikes

Mayor Bloomberg announced a mandatory evacuation plan for certain areas of Manhattan by 5 PM tomorrow. New Jersey has issued a similar state of emergency to its residents.



Manhattan and its surrounding areas have been sliced up into Zones A, B, and C depending on the strength of Hurricane Irene. Obviously anything remotely near the East River or Hudson are targets.

Zone A residents begin at 39th and 1st street in Manhattan and continue down the east river, all throughout the Financial District, and up the West Side Highway to 60th street.

The warning extends through Queens, starting at Long Island City, and continues throughout Brooklyn.

The entire perimeter of Staten Island could be in big trouble. Jamaica Bay, Coney Island and Breezy Point also have severe warnings.

In Hoboken, New Jersey, everything to the west of Washington street is a flood zone.

If you’re not convinced that Hurricane Irene will be bad, check out the worst case scenario, and everything the storm is capable of.

To see which evacuation zone you are, The New York Times has an interactive map that lets you type in your zip code.

Here’s a map of NYC’s evacuation plan too >>

Photo: Google via New York Times

