The 100 most romantic restaurants in the US, according to OpenTable

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, romance is on our minds. And what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a romantic dinner?
OpenTable sorted through more than five million restaurant reviews from over 20,000 restaurants across the country to compile their list of the the most romantic restaurants in America.
American, French, and Italian spots dominated the list, with fondue restaurants making a strong appearance as well.
Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order:
Addison at The Grand Del Mar — San Diego, California
Aerie Restaurant & Lounge — Acme, Michigan
Alizé at the Top of the Palms Casino Resort — Las Vegas, Nevada
Altius — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Ambience — Los Altos, California
Bouchard Restaurant and Inn — Newport, Rhode Island
Briarhurst Manor — Manitou Springs, Colorado
Café La Cave — Des Plaines, Illinois
Café Matisse — Rutherford, New Jersey
Café Monarch — Scottsdale, Arizona
Café Renaissance — Vienna, Virginia
Canlis — Seattle, Washington
Castle Falls — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
The Cellar — Fullerton, California
The Cellar Restaurant — Daytona Beach, Florida
The Cellars — Virginia Beach, Virginia
The Chateau on the Lake — Bolton Landing, New York
Chez François — Vermilion, Ohio
Chez Loma — Coronado, California
Chez Nous French Restaurant — Humble, Texas
Cite — Chicago, Illinois
Different Pointe of View — Phoenix, Arizona
The Dining Room-Biltmore Estate — Asheville, North Carolina
Dominic’s on the Hill — St. Louis, Missouri
Eagle’s Nest-Hyatt Regency — Indianapolis, Indiana
Eiffel Tower — Las Vegas, Nevada
El Encanto Dining Room — Santa Barbara, California
Erna’s Elderberry House — Oakhurst, California
Europa — Palm Springs, California
The Farmhouse at Turkey Hill — Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina
The Fig Tree Restaurant — Charlotte, North Carolina
Flagstaff House — Boulder, Colorado
Forepaugh’s — St. Paul, Minnesota
The French Room — Dallas, Texas
Gamba Ristorante — Merrillville, Indiana
Geja’s Café — Chicago, Illinois
Gerard’s Restaurant Maui — Lahaina, Hawaii
The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant — Middleburg, Virginia
Hugo’s Cellar-Four Queens — Las Vegas, Nevada
Il Cielo Gardens Restaurant & Bar — Beverly Hills, California
Iron Gate Tasting Room — Washington, D.C.
Isabela on Grandview — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Joel Robuchon-MGM Grand — Las Vegas, Nevada
L’Auberge Provençale — Boyce, Virginia
L’Auberge Restaurant on Oak Creek — Sedona, Arizona
La Caille Restaurant — Sandy, Utah
La Grenouille — New York, New York
La Mer at Halekulani — Honolulu, Hawaii
La V Restaurant and Wine Bar — Austin, Texas
Latigo — Sisters, Oregon
Latitudes — Key West, Florida
Le Relais — Louisville, Kentucky
Les Nomades — Chicago, Illinois
The Library Restaurant — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
The Little Door — Los Angeles, California
Log Haven — Salt Lake City, Utah
McNinch House — Charlotte, North Carolina
The Melting Pot — National locations
Michel’s at the Colony Surf — Honolulu, Hawaii
Ocean — Kennebunkport, Maine
OHEKA Bar & Restaurant — Huntington, New York
On The Marsh Bistro — Kennebunkport, Maine
One if by Land, Two if by Sea — New York, New York
The Painted Lady — Newberg, Oregon
Pamplemousse Le Restaurant — Las Vegas, Nevada
Pepper Tree Restaurant — Colorado Springs, Colorado
Peter Shields Inn — Cape May, New Jersey
Red Fish Grill — Miami, Florida
The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro — Columbus, Ohio
Republic of Texas Bar & Grill — Corpus Christi, Texas
Restaurant G at the Gideon Ridge Inn — Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Ristorante Massimo — Portsmouth, New Hampshire
River Café — Brooklyn, New York
Romeo’s Café — Miami, Florida
Rouge — Miami Beach, Florida
Rowland’s Restaurant at Westglow Resort and Spa — Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Rue Franklin Restaurant — Buffalo, New York
Salvatore’s Cucina Italiana — San Diego, California
Scarborough Fair — Sea Girt, New Jersey
Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern — Raleigh, North Carolina
Shadowbrook Restaurant — Capitola, California
Sir Winston’s Aboard The Queen Mary — Long Beach, California
Ski Tip Lodge — Keystone, Colorado
The Sky Room — Long Beach, California
The Spiced Pear — Newport, Rhode Island
Spindletop — Houston, Texas
The Standard at the Smith House — Nashville, Tennessee
Stars — St. Michaels, Maryland
Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch — Santa Barbara, California
Studio at Montage Laguna Beach — Laguna Beach, California
Top of the Pontch-Crowne Plaza Detroit Downtown — Detroit, Michigan
Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House — Austin, Texas
Tulalip Bay at Tulalip Resort Casino — Marysville, Washington
‘Ulu Ocean Grill and Sushi Lounge — Kaupulehu, Hawaii
V.Mertz — Omaha, Nebraska
Vintage House Restaurant at Messina Hof — Bryan, Texas
Water’s Edge — Long Island City, New York
White Barn Inn — Kennebunk, Maine
Zenkichi — Brooklyn, New York
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.