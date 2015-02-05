The 100 most romantic restaurants in the US, according to OpenTable

Halekulani Hotel/Facebook La Mer at the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, romance is on our minds. And what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a romantic dinner?

OpenTable sorted through more than five million restaurant reviews from over 20,000 restaurants across the country to compile their list of the the most romantic restaurants in America.

American, French, and Italian spots dominated the list, with fondue restaurants making a strong appearance as well.

Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order:

The Cellar Restaurant — Daytona Beach, Florida

The Cellars — Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Chateau on the Lake — Bolton Landing, New York

Chez François — Vermilion, Ohio

Chez Loma — Coronado, California

Chez Nous French Restaurant — Humble, Texas

Cite — Chicago, Illinois

Different Pointe of View — Phoenix, Arizona

The Dining Room-Biltmore Estate — Asheville, North Carolina

Dominic’s on the Hill — St. Louis, Missouri

Eagle’s Nest-Hyatt Regency — Indianapolis, Indiana

Eiffel Tower — Las Vegas, Nevada

El Encanto Dining Room — Santa Barbara, California

Erna’s Elderberry House — Oakhurst, California

Europa — Palm Springs, California

The Farmhouse at Turkey Hill — Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina

The Fig Tree Restaurant — Charlotte, North Carolina

Flagstaff House — Boulder, Colorado

Forepaugh’s — St. Paul, Minnesota

The French Room — Dallas, Texas

Gamba Ristorante — Merrillville, Indiana

Geja’s Café — Chicago, Illinois

Gerard’s Restaurant Maui — Lahaina, Hawaii

The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant — Middleburg, Virginia

Hugo’s Cellar-Four Queens — Las Vegas, Nevada

Il Cielo Gardens Restaurant & Bar — Beverly Hills, California

Iron Gate Tasting Room — Washington, D.C.

Isabela on Grandview — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Joel Robuchon-MGM Grand — Las Vegas, Nevada

L’Auberge Provençale — Boyce, Virginia

L’Auberge Restaurant on Oak Creek — Sedona, Arizona

La Caille Restaurant — Sandy, Utah

La Grenouille — New York, New York

La Mer at Halekulani — Honolulu, Hawaii

La V Restaurant and Wine Bar — Austin, Texas

Latigo — Sisters, Oregon

Latitudes — Key West, Florida

Le Relais — Louisville, Kentucky

Les Nomades — Chicago, Illinois

The Library Restaurant — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The Little Door — Los Angeles, California

Log Haven — Salt Lake City, Utah

McNinch House — Charlotte, North Carolina

The Melting Pot — National locations

Michel’s at the Colony Surf — Honolulu, Hawaii

Ocean — Kennebunkport, Maine

OHEKA Bar & Restaurant — Huntington, New York

On The Marsh Bistro — Kennebunkport, Maine

One if by Land, Two if by Sea — New York, New York

The Painted Lady — Newberg, Oregon

Pamplemousse Le Restaurant — Las Vegas, Nevada

Pepper Tree Restaurant — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Peter Shields Inn — Cape May, New Jersey

Red Fish Grill — Miami, Florida

The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro — Columbus, Ohio

Republic of Texas Bar & Grill — Corpus Christi, Texas

Restaurant G at the Gideon Ridge Inn — Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Ristorante Massimo — Portsmouth, New Hampshire

River Café — Brooklyn, New York

Romeo’s Café — Miami, Florida

Rouge — Miami Beach, Florida

Rowland’s Restaurant at Westglow Resort and Spa — Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Rue Franklin Restaurant — Buffalo, New York

Salvatore’s Cucina Italiana — San Diego, California

Scarborough Fair — Sea Girt, New Jersey

Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern — Raleigh, North Carolina

Shadowbrook Restaurant — Capitola, California

Sir Winston’s Aboard The Queen Mary — Long Beach, California

Ski Tip Lodge — Keystone, Colorado

The Sky Room — Long Beach, California

The Spiced Pear — Newport, Rhode Island

Spindletop — Houston, Texas

The Standard at the Smith House — Nashville, Tennessee

Stars — St. Michaels, Maryland

Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch — Santa Barbara, California

Studio at Montage Laguna Beach — Laguna Beach, California

Top of the Pontch-Crowne Plaza Detroit Downtown — Detroit, Michigan

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House — Austin, Texas

Tulalip Bay at Tulalip Resort Casino — Marysville, Washington

‘Ulu Ocean Grill and Sushi Lounge — Kaupulehu, Hawaii

V.Mertz — Omaha, Nebraska

Vintage House Restaurant at Messina Hof — Bryan, Texas

Water’s Edge — Long Island City, New York

White Barn Inn — Kennebunk, Maine

Zenkichi — Brooklyn, New York

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.