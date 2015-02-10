The 20 most romantic hotels in New York City

Asta Thrastardottir
The Mark HotelVia Hotels.com

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means many are beginning to plan their dates.

To help you plan a perfect trip to New York City (or just an extravagant staycation), our friends at Hotels.com have compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the city.

From an ultra-modern hotel in the Upper East Side to a gothic-style hotel across from Central Park, here are the most romantic places to stay this Valentine’s Day.

20. The Bryant Park Hotel

Rooms from $US225 per night.

19. The Michelangelo Hotel

Rooms from $US209 per night.

18. The London NYC

Rooms from $US249 per night.

17. Omni Berkshire Place

Rooms from $US229 per night.

16. Hotel Sofitel New York

Rooms from $US229 per night.

15. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Rooms from $US595 per night.

14. Hotel Elysee

Rooms from $US221 per night.

13. The Surrey

Rooms from $US425 per night.

12. Langham Place

Rooms from $US525 per night.

11. Andaz 5th Avenue

Rooms from $US240 per night.

10. Trump Soho

Rooms from $US325 per night.

9. Andaz Wall Street

Rooms from $US130 per night.

10. The Pearl New York

Rooms from $US199 per night.

9. The Library Hotel

Rooms from $US249 per night.

6. The Peninsula New York

Rooms from $US595 per night.

5. Hotel Giraffe

Rooms from $US234 per night.

4. Casablanca Hotel

Rooms from $US234 per night.

3. The Pierre

Rooms from $US540 per night.

2. The Mark Hotel

Rooms from $US475 per night.

1. The Sherry-Netherland

Rooms from $US359 per night.

Now see where to go for dinner.

The 12 most romantic date night spots in New York City »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.