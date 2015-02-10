The 20 most romantic hotels in New York City

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means many are beginning to plan their dates.

To help you plan a perfect trip to New York City (or just an extravagant staycation), our friends at Hotels.com have compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the city.

From an ultra-modern hotel in the Upper East Side to a gothic-style hotel across from Central Park, here are the most romantic places to stay this Valentine’s Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.