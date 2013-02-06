The Most Romantic Cities In America, Based On Amazon Purchases

Residents of Knoxville, Tenn. can give themselves a pat on the back — Amazon has named it the most romantic city in America.



The e-tailer ranked 20 cities for romance based on sales data for romance novels, relationship books, romantic comedy movies, romantic music, and sexual wellness products during the past year.

The least romantic city, according to Amazon? That title goes to Boise, Idaho.

Miami took the honour of “sexiest,” with the most sales in the sexual wellness category.

The full list, from Amazon:

Photo: Amazon

