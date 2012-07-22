The Most Ridiculously Overpriced Items At Urban Outfitters

Photo: urbanoutfitters.com
Urban Outfitters has had a rough couple of years. Once the go-to spot for the young and hip, the chain has faced declining sales in recent years. The company’s former CEO even said last year that the products were not good enough to attract customers.
On top of that, it’s overpriced, according to Eric Beder at Brean Murray Carret & Co.
Beder writes that the chain’s pricey clothes are driving away the teen customers they’re so desperate to attract.
From leggings that cost more than designer jeans to cut-offs that cost more than $100, we found some of Urban’s worst offenders.
These Bleulab Reversible Zebra Print Detour Skinny Jeans retail for $265. The other side is a subtle, solid purple.
Here's an Alkemie Snake Triple-Wrap leather bracelet. It's $200. That serpent's head is not gold, it's mixed-metal.
This Ash High Top Wedge Sneaker runs for about $300. It's popular though, and sold out in most sizes.
A MariaFrancescaPepe Silky Rope Necklace retails for $790.00. It's assembled from brass, rope and Swarovski crystals.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.