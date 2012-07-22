The Most Ridiculously Overpriced Items At Urban Outfitters

You can get this cupcake costume for $89 on Urban’s website.

Photo: urbanoutfitters.com

Urban Outfitters has had a rough couple of years. Once the go-to spot for the young and hip, the chain has faced declining sales in recent years. The company’s former CEO even said last year that the products were not good enough to attract customers.



On top of that, it’s overpriced, according to Eric Beder at Brean Murray Carret & Co.

Beder writes that the chain’s pricey clothes are driving away the teen customers they’re so desperate to attract.

From leggings that cost more than designer jeans to cut-offs that cost more than $100, we found some of Urban’s worst offenders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.