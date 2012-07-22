The Most Ridiculously Overpriced Items At Urban Outfitters

Ashley Lutz
cupcake costume thumbnailYou can get this cupcake costume for $89 on Urban’s website.

Photo: urbanoutfitters.com

Urban Outfitters has had a rough couple of years. Once the go-to spot for the young and hip, the chain has faced declining sales in recent years. The company’s former CEO even said last year that the products were not good enough to attract customers

On top of that, it’s overpriced, according to Eric Beder at Brean Murray Carret & Co. 

Beder writes that the chain’s pricey clothes are driving away the teen customers they’re so desperate to attract. 

From leggings that cost more than designer jeans to cut-offs that cost more than $100, we found some of Urban’s worst offenders.

These Bleulab Reversible Zebra Print Detour Skinny Jeans retail for $265. The other side is a subtle, solid purple.

Here's an Alkemie Snake Triple-Wrap leather bracelet. It's $200. That serpent's head is not gold, it's mixed-metal.

This WAAR Reese pants are made from recycled military parachutes and are $200.

These UNIF Hendrix Patchwork shorts will set you back by $139.

Here's a Dolce Vita patterned tanktop. It's $132.

This MariaFrancescaPepe cross chain cuff earring, which is made from brass, retails for $85

MariaFrancescaPepe strikes again with this earring (yes, you only get one.) It's $65.

This charming, slightly torn UNIF sweatshirt will set you back $110.

This House of the Gods Kurt Cobain t-shirt is meant to look grungy, but it's $109.

This Ash High Top Wedge Sneaker runs for about $300. It's popular though, and sold out in most sizes.

This tattered WAAR tank top will set you back $80.

A MariaFrancescaPepe Silky Rope Necklace retails for $790.00. It's assembled from brass, rope and Swarovski crystals.

