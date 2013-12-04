The 25 Most Ridiculous Things Employees Have Tried To Expense

As work and life become more difficult to separate, it may be challenging to differentiate between the charges that should go on your personal credit card or the company’s credit line.

We wanted to know just how far employees push that line, so we asked staffing firm Robert Half to share the most ridiculous expense reports they’ve seen.

“While these examples may seem incredible and in some cases humorous, they highlight a serious matter that can negatively impact a company’s bottom line,” said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half Management Resources. “Employees who are unsure if an item can be expensed should not include it on a report and hope it gets approved.”

Robert Half provided us with its latest expense report survey, which randomly polled 1,600 U.S. and Canadian chief financial officers from companies with at least 20 employees.

Ranging from cosmetic surgery to a $US12,000 family trip, these examples show that employees will try to get away with pretty much anything. Below are the most ridiculous things workers have tried to expense:

Cosmetic surgery

Lottery tickets

Pet food

A trailer rental for a family reunion

$12,000 for a family trip

A speeding ticket

A teepee

A fine for crashing into a toll booth

A person lost his personal cell phone somewhere in the office, so he submitted the cost of a new one

Movie tickets

Hotel charge for viewing adult movies

Day at the spa

A golf trip for the employee and his three friends

Video game console

Grocery receipts

Cigarettes

Replacement cost for a suit the employee lost on his own

Pair of socks

Toilet paper

Hot tub supplies

Golf clubs

Expensive lunch for the employee, without clients

Flowers the employee bought for his wife

Expenses for his son’s birthday party

Wedding anniversary dinner

