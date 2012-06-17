13 Of The Most Ridiculous Things People Have Ever Seen Their Coworkers Do

I used to work in the ticket office/shop of a golf course. Me and another guy were hired around the same time.

There were two shifts a day, which overlapped in the middle for about four hours. Outside of this time, you were on your own. The late shift finished up at 11:30 in the summer, and it would actually be dark at that time.

Now, it was a public golf course and was in a very sketchy area of the city. Didn't bother me much, as I'm from around there. My coworker however, was from a nice upper-class part of town.

So one night, he's cashing up, and it's pitch black. The electricity had been on the blink all day, and cut out while he was counting the money.

At the same time, a car pulls into the car park, and four guys with shotguns get out. Needless to say, my coworker locked all the doors and hid. He couldn't even call the police because the electricity was out. He just hid out for a while before running out to his car and getting away.

I came in the next morning to find the place hadn't been locked up or cleaned. There was a pile of cash on the counter and notes explaining that he thought he was gonna be killed, and if he didn't make it, to tell his parents he loved them.

As it turns out, the guys were just hunters. They were hired to come every few months and kill rabbits on the course. Our boss had never thought to alert us to this fact.

