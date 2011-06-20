10 Of The Wackiest Things The European Union Spends Money On

The European Union is known for some rather decadent spending practices, but some of its buys are just plain wacky.From private jets to lasers, this bureaucratic giant is finding ways to splash the cash.

And with the European Commission is asking for a 4.9% increase in its budget, it’s likely these practices are going to get even more creative over time.

 

#10 Tiffany's Jewelry

The commission spent €20,000 on gifts for guest speakers including Tiffany jewelry, cuff links, and fountain pens between 2008-2009.

#9 Making models of towns for computer games

The EU spent €85,632 for the Swedish city of Malmo to make a computerized version of itself for a game. The game is reportedly unpopular.

#8 Luxury Hotel Suites

Barroso and eight assistants spent €28,000 on a four-night stay at New York's Peninsula Hotel. That's €778 per person per night.

#7 Private Jets

Barroso's office racked up €249,000 on charges for private jets in just 9 months. During this period, he attended the UN conference on climate change.

#6 Ski Holidays

The EU subsidized an skiing holiday in the Alps for MEPs and their families.

#4 Blowout Cocktail Parties

€300,000 was spent on cocktail parties, including one blowout €75,000 night in Amsterdam,

#3 Slapstick comedy

The EU spent 23,977 in Serbia on using silent-movie slapstick to promote 'non-verbal communication'.

#2 Doggy Fitness

The EU spent £160,000 on a fitness centre for dogs in Hungary. The worst part? It never opened.

#1 Lasers

The EU spent €8,000 for a 'Supply of Fast Light Pulser.'

The Taxpayers alliance writes, 'whether it was for an office disco, or for strapping onto the EU's Galileo satellite system to be used by a bald man with a white cat, remains less than certain.'

