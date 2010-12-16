22 Of The Weirdest Athlete Product Endorsements Ever Made

Photo: Baltimore Sun

The recent endorsement deals signed by Alex Ovechkin with Gillette and Tom Brady with UGGs are truly bizarre, but they are far from the most ridiculous athlete ads of all time.We get it when athletes shill for shoe companies or car dealerships, but why would anyone hire these manly men to sell Snuggies? Or copy machines? Or pantyhose? (Yep, that one really happened.)



In our research it became pretty clear that athletes are willing to endorse just about anything for an extra check. And that companies will hire anybody if they think it will get them in good with free-spending sports fans.

