22 Of The Weirdest Athlete Product Endorsements Ever Made

Kevin Baumer
Ray Lewis Snuggie

Photo: Baltimore Sun

The recent endorsement deals signed by Alex Ovechkin with Gillette and Tom Brady with UGGs are truly bizarre, but they are far from the most ridiculous athlete ads of all time.We get it when athletes shill for shoe companies or car dealerships, but why would anyone hire these manly men to sell Snuggies? Or copy machines? Or pantyhose? (Yep, that one really happened.)

In our research it became pretty clear that athletes are willing to endorse just about anything for an extra check. And that companies will hire anybody if they think it will get them in good with free-spending sports fans.

Ray Lewis for Snuggie

Read more

Shaggy Alex Ovechkin for Gillette

Tom Brady for UGGs

Jimmy Johnson for ExtenZe

Ben Roethlisberger for Big Ben's Beef Jerky

Padres pitcher Akinori Otsuka for Corky's Pest Control

Jonathan Ogden for Gebco Auto Insurance

Alex Ovechkin (Again) for Easterns Automotive Group

Mike Ditka, Jim McMahon, William Perry, & Dennis Rodman for Silestone Bathtubs

Dennis Rodman for Dunlop Tires (in Japan)

Ric Flair for the North Carolina Education Lottery

Emmitt Smith, Walt Frazier, and Keith Hernandez for Just For Men

Kicker Rob Bironas for RJ Young Document Solutions

Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith for Bojangles

Gheorge Muresan for Snickers

Brent Barry for HEB Burgers

Roger Clemens for Zest (1987)

Lyle Alzado for Wheel Magic

Joe DiMaggio for Mr. Coffee (1970)

Ray Lewis for Old Spice (2010)

Scottie Pippen for Mr. Submarine (1991)

Joe Namath for Beautymist pantyhose (1974)

Some players make more money selling products like these than playing...

The 6 'Athletes' Who Earned More Money Endorsing Products Than Playing In 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.