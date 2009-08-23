[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8ff9281a41dc1354c6a61a/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-most-ridiculous-as-seen-on-tv-gadgets-2009-8/neckline-slimmer-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The pitch may claim that your life will be easier with 2 easy payments, but most As Seen On TV gadgets end up being a colossal waste of money. It’s a good thing Billy Mays isn’t around to see this.

8 of the most ridiculous “As Seen On TV” gadgets →





title=”Neckline Slimmer”

content=”That’s right folks, pressing on this resistance gadget for just minutes a day will miraculously redefine your bone structure to build a chin where there was no chin before. [Neckline Slimmer]”

title=”Flowbee”

content=”Amazingly enough, people continue to be duped by the Flowbee vacuum hair cutting system some 20 odd years after its initial release. [Flowbee]”

title=”Hawaii Chair”

content=”If you have ever seen vintage footage of some flabby flapper girl strapped on a vibrating belt machine, you already have a pretty good grasp of the Hawaii Chair. A 2800 rpm motor rotates the chair seat to simulate a Hula motion with the hips. Theoretically, this will help to slim down your waistline while you sit on your arse doing nothing. [Hawaii Chair]”

title=”Meatball Magic”

content=”Are you tired of rolling meat into little round balls? Sweet baby Jesus…yes, YES I AM! If only there was some sort of magic press that would allow me to make uniform-sized meatballs in only 4 steps. [Best of As Seen On TV]”

title=”Candle Quick”

content=”Ironically, the Amish are probably the only group of people in the world that would need a gadget that melts down the tops of old candles to expose the wick. [Taylor Gifts via Link]”

title=”Snuggie for Dogs”

content=”Just because you don’t have a problem walking around looking like a monk doesn’t mean your dog feels the same way. [Snuggie for Dogs]”

title=”Cardio Jump”

content=”It’s a jump rope…without the rope! One easy payment of $29.99 plus SH gets you the Cardio Jump workout system. But wait, there’s more! For a limited time, we will throw in a 1-page instructional leaflet teaching you how to jump in place absolutely free!”

title=”Tiddy Bear”

content=”

Last but not least, I give you the infamous Tiddy Bear: the most absurd product ever promoted on television. It’s supposed to be a cute and cuddly way to prevent seat belts from digging into the skin–but it ends up being an endless source of ‘tiddy’ jokes. [Tiddy Bear]”

