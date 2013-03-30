This Is The Most Ridiculous Coupon We Have Ever Seen

We’ve seen some restriction-laden coupons in the past, but this one from Guitar centre is, thus far, the worst of them all.
The Consumerist came across this marvel of a coupon, which starts off great, then deteriorates into near-uselessness.
The coupon offers $10 off purchases of $49, $30 off purchases of $199, and $150 off purchases of $750.
It has all the usual, reasonable restrictions: no clearance items, no used or vintage products, no gift cards, and more.
But then it says: “Some manufacturers have chosen not to participate in this promotion,” and links you to another page.
What does Guitar centre mean by “some” manufacturers?
319 brands.
Here they are:
- 3rd Power Amps
- 65amps
- A Designs
- Aguilar
- ADAM Audio
- Akai Professional
- AKG
- Alesis
- Allen & Heath
- Alto
- Alvarez
- American Audio
- American DJ
- Ampeg
- Antoine Courtois Paris
- Aphex
- Apogee
- Apple
- Armstrong
- ART
- Arturia
- Audio-Technica
- Audix
- Auralex
- Avalon
- Avanti
- Avid
- Azumi
- B&S
- B3 Guitars
- Bach
- BAM
- BeatKangz
- Bedell
- Behringer
- Belkin
- Benchmark
- Benchmark Media Systems
- Benedetto Guitars
- Besson
- Bixonic
- Black Cat
- Blackheart
- Blackstar
- Blue
- Bogner
- Bosch
- Bose
- Boss
- Breedlove
- Bricasti
- Brio
- BSS Audio
- Buffet Crampon
- Bugera, Bundy
- Carl Martin
- Casio
- Cerwin-Vega
- Chameleon Labs
- Chandler Limited
- Charvel
- Chauvet
- Cleartone
- Cloud
- Conn
- Cordoba Music Group
- Courtois
- Crate
- Crown
- Cusack
- Daking
- Dangerous Music
- dbx
- Dean
- Death By Audio
- Diamond
- DigiTech
- Disney by Washburn
- DLS Effects
- Drawmer
- Dunnett
- Drum Workshop
- EBS
- Eden
- Edirol
- Elation
- Electro-Harmonix
- Electro-Voice
- Elysia
- Emerson
- EMG
- Eminence
- EMMA Electronic
- Empirical Labs
- Empress Effect
- Engl
- Epiphone
- ESP
- Euphonix
- Eventide
- EVH
- F. Loree Paris
- Fano Guitars
- Fargen Amps
- Fender
- Fishman
- Focusrite
- Fox
- Fuchs
- Fulltone
- Furman
- G7th
- Gallien-Krueger
- Galway
- Gator
- Gemeinhardt
- Genz Benz
- Getzen
- Gibson
- Gibson Custom
- Gibson USA
- Giffin Guitars
- GNI Pedals
- Godlyke
- Gold Tone
- Golden Age Project
- Grace Design
- Great Divide
- Great River
- Gretsch
- Guild
- Guyatone
- Hagstrom
- Hans Hoyer
- Hao
- Harden Engineering
- Harman
- Haynes
- Hercules
- HHB
- Hohner
- Holton
- Ibanez
- ISP Technologies
- J Puchner
- Jackson
- JamHub
- Jasmine by Takamine
- JBL
- Jet City Amplification
- Jody Jaz
- Jupiter
- K&M
- Kanstul
- Kawai
- Keeley
- Keilwerth
- Keith McMillen Instruments
- Kemper
- King
- Koll Guitars
- Korg
- Kramer
- KRK
- Kurzweil
- Kush Audio
- Langevin
- Leblanc
- Lexicon
- Line 6
- LovePedal
- LP
- LsL Instruments
- Ludwig
- Luna Guitars
- M-Audio
- Mackie
- Mad Professor
- Malekko Heavy Industry
- Manley
- Mapex
- Markbass
- Marshall
- Martin
- Martin-Leblac
- Maxon
- Meinl
- Meinl Weston
- Mesa Boogie
- Millennia
- Miraphone
- Mixosaurus
- Mogami
- Mojave Audio
- Moog
- Morgan
- MOTU
- Music Man
- MusicXPC
- N-Tune
- Neumann
- Neve
- Nord
- Novation
- NS Design
- Numark
- Olympus
- On-Stage Stands
- Option 5
- Orange Amplifiers
- Ortofon
- Ovation
- P. Mauriat
- Pacific Drums & Percussion (PDP)
- Paiste
- Parker Guitars
- Pearl
- Peavey
- Pelonis Sound and Acoustics
- Perris
- Phonic
- Pigtronix
- Pioneer
- Powell
- Prelude by Conn-Selmer
- PreSonus
- Propellerhead
- PRS
- Purple Audio
- QSC
- Quik Lok
- Radial Engineering
- Rainsong
- Randall
- Rane
- Reunion Blues
- Rickenbacker
- Rivera
- RME
- Roc-N-Soc
- Rockbag by Warwick
- Rockbass by Warwick
- Rockcase by Warwick
- RockStand by Warwick
- Rode Microphones
- Roland
- Royer
- Rupert Neve Designs
- Sabian
- Sample Logic
- Schecter Guitar Research
- Scherzer
- Schilke
- Schreiber
- Schroeder
- Schroeder Guitars
- Selmer
- Selmer Paris
- Sennheiser
- Serato
- Shure
- SKB
- SM Pro Audio
- Softube
- Solid State Logic
- Sonare
- Sonivox
- Soul
- Soundcraft
- Squier
- Stanton
- Steinberg
- Steinberger
- Stephanhouser
- Sterling by MusicMan
- Summit Audio
- Sweet Sound Electronic
- SWR
- T-REX Engineering
- Takamine
- Tama
- Tapco
- Taylor
- TDK
- Tech 21
- Telefunken
- Thermionic Culture
- Toadworks
- Tobias
- Tone King
- Tortuga
- traveller Guitar
- Traynor
- True Systems
- Tube-Tech
- Two Rock
- Ultimate Support
- Universal Audio
- Vestax
- Violet Audio
- Vito
- VMI
- Voodoo Lab
- VOX
- W. Nirschl
- Waldorf
- Wampler
- Warwick
- Washburn
- Weber Speakers
- Western Digital
- Xotic Effects
- Yamaha
- Yamaha Band & Orchestra
- Yanagisawa
- Zildjian
- Zoom
- ZVex Effects
