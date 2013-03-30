This Is The Most Ridiculous Coupon We Have Ever Seen

Kim Bhasin
guitar centre coupon

We’ve seen some restriction-laden coupons in the past, but this one from Guitar centre is, thus far, the worst of them all.

The Consumerist came across this marvel of a coupon, which starts off great, then deteriorates into near-uselessness.

The coupon offers $10 off purchases of $49, $30 off purchases of $199, and $150 off purchases of $750.

It has all the usual, reasonable restrictions: no clearance items, no used or vintage products, no gift cards, and more.

But then it says: “Some manufacturers have chosen not to participate in this promotion,” and links you to another page.

What does Guitar centre mean by “some” manufacturers?

319 brands.

Here they are:

  • 3rd Power Amps
  • 65amps
  • A Designs
  • Aguilar
  • ADAM Audio
  • Akai Professional
  • AKG
  • Alesis
  • Allen & Heath
  • Alto
  • Alvarez
  • American Audio
  • American DJ
  • Ampeg
  • Antoine Courtois Paris
  • Aphex
  • Apogee
  • Apple
  • Armstrong
  • ART
  • Arturia
  • Audio-Technica
  • Audix
  • Auralex
  • Avalon
  • Avanti
  • Avid
  • Azumi
  • B&S
  • B3 Guitars
  • Bach
  • BAM
  • BeatKangz
  • Bedell
  • Behringer
  • Belkin
  • Benchmark
  • Benchmark Media Systems
  • Benedetto Guitars
  • Besson
  • Bixonic
  • Black Cat
  • Blackheart
  • Blackstar
  • Blue
  • Bogner
  • Bosch
  • Bose
  • Boss
  • Breedlove
  • Bricasti
  • Brio
  • BSS Audio
  • Buffet Crampon
  • Bugera, Bundy
  • Carl Martin
  • Casio
  • Cerwin-Vega
  • Chameleon Labs
  • Chandler Limited
  • Charvel
  • Chauvet
  • Cleartone
  • Cloud
  • Conn
  • Cordoba Music Group
  • Courtois
  • Crate
  • Crown
  • Cusack
  • Daking
  • Dangerous Music
  • dbx
  • Dean
  • Death By Audio
  • Diamond
  • DigiTech
  • Disney by Washburn
  • DLS Effects
  • Drawmer
  • Dunnett
  • Drum Workshop
  • EBS
  • Eden
  • Edirol
  • Elation
  • Electro-Harmonix
  • Electro-Voice
  • Elysia
  • Emerson
  • EMG
  • Eminence
  • EMMA Electronic
  • Empirical Labs
  • Empress Effect
  • Engl
  • Epiphone
  • ESP
  • Euphonix
  • Eventide
  • EVH
  • F. Loree Paris
  • Fano Guitars
  • Fargen Amps
  • Fender
  • Fishman
  • Focusrite
  • Fox
  • Fuchs
  • Fulltone
  • Furman
  • G7th
  • Gallien-Krueger
  • Galway
  • Gator
  • Gemeinhardt
  • Genz Benz
  • Getzen
  • Gibson
  • Gibson Custom
  • Gibson USA
  • Giffin Guitars
  • GNI Pedals
  • Godlyke
  • Gold Tone
  • Golden Age Project
  • Grace Design
  • Great Divide
  • Great River
  • Gretsch
  • Guild
  • Guyatone
  • Hagstrom
  • Hans Hoyer
  • Hao
  • Harden Engineering
  • Harman
  • Haynes
  • Hercules
  • HHB
  • Hohner
  • Holton
  • Ibanez
  • ISP Technologies
  • J Puchner
  • Jackson
  • JamHub
  • Jasmine by Takamine
  • JBL
  • Jet City Amplification
  • Jody Jaz
  • Jupiter
  • K&M
  • Kanstul
  • Kawai
  • Keeley
  • Keilwerth
  • Keith McMillen Instruments
  • Kemper
  • King
  • Koll Guitars
  • Korg
  • Kramer
  • KRK
  • Kurzweil
  • Kush Audio
  • Langevin
  • Leblanc
  • Lexicon
  • Line 6
  • LovePedal
  • LP
  • LsL Instruments
  • Ludwig
  • Luna Guitars
  • M-Audio
  • Mackie
  • Mad Professor
  • Malekko Heavy Industry
  • Manley
  • Mapex
  • Markbass
  • Marshall
  • Martin
  • Martin-Leblac
  • Maxon
  • Meinl
  • Meinl Weston
  • Mesa Boogie
  • Millennia
  • Miraphone
  • Mixosaurus
  • Mogami
  • Mojave Audio
  • Moog
  • Morgan
  • MOTU
  • Music Man
  • MusicXPC
  • N-Tune
  • Neumann
  • Neve
  • Nord
  • Novation
  • NS Design
  • Numark
  • Olympus
  • On-Stage Stands
  • Option 5
  • Orange Amplifiers
  • Ortofon
  • Ovation
  • P. Mauriat
  • Pacific Drums & Percussion (PDP)
  • Paiste
  • Parker Guitars
  • Pearl
  • Peavey
  • Pelonis Sound and Acoustics
  • Perris
  • Phonic
  • Pigtronix
  • Pioneer
  • Powell
  • Prelude by Conn-Selmer
  • PreSonus
  • Propellerhead
  • PRS
  • Purple Audio
  • QSC
  • Quik Lok
  • Radial Engineering
  • Rainsong
  • Randall
  • Rane
  • Reunion Blues
  • Rickenbacker
  • Rivera
  • RME
  • Roc-N-Soc
  • Rockbag by Warwick
  • Rockbass by Warwick
  • Rockcase by Warwick
  • RockStand by Warwick
  • Rode Microphones
  • Roland
  • Royer
  • Rupert Neve Designs
  • Sabian
  • Sample Logic
  • Schecter Guitar Research
  • Scherzer
  • Schilke
  • Schreiber
  • Schroeder
  • Schroeder Guitars
  • Selmer
  • Selmer Paris
  • Sennheiser
  • Serato
  • Shure
  • SKB
  • SM Pro Audio
  • Softube
  • Solid State Logic
  • Sonare
  • Sonivox
  • Soul
  • Soundcraft
  • Squier
  • Stanton
  • Steinberg
  • Steinberger
  • Stephanhouser
  • Sterling by MusicMan
  • Summit Audio
  • Sweet Sound Electronic
  • SWR
  • T-REX Engineering
  • Takamine
  • Tama
  • Tapco
  • Taylor
  • TDK
  • Tech 21
  • Telefunken
  • Thermionic Culture
  • Toadworks
  • Tobias
  • Tone King
  • Tortuga
  • traveller Guitar
  • Traynor
  • True Systems
  • Tube-Tech
  • Two Rock
  • Ultimate Support
  • Universal Audio
  • Vestax
  • Violet Audio
  • Vito
  • VMI
  • Voodoo Lab
  • VOX
  • W. Nirschl
  • Waldorf
  • Wampler
  • Warwick
  • Washburn
  • Weber Speakers
  • Western Digital
  • Xotic Effects
  • Yamaha
  • Yamaha Band & Orchestra
  • Yanagisawa
  • Zildjian
  • Zoom
  • ZVex Effects
guitar centre

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.