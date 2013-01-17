The 20 Most Socially Responsible Companies In California

Bahar Gidwani
Dole Bananas

Photo: Flickr/Port of San Diego

Good company social performance could contribute to stronger, happier communities. At CSRHub, we have enough sustainability data to rate the corporate social responsibility behaviour of 202 companies headquartered in California — and partial data on another 362 companies who are located there.

Our data shows that California companies exhibit a wide range of behaviour — with some standing at the top of the list for U.S. companies while others are at the bottom. California companies have the same average CSRHub rating as US companies as a whole: 49.1 on a 0 (worst) to 100 (best) scale.

High on the leader board for California is one of the country’s leading golf equipment manufacturers, a huge semiconductor firm, and one of our biggest food manufacturers.

#20 Callaway Golf Company

CSRHub Rating: 59

Location: Carlsbad, Calif.

Strongest Area: Community Dev & Philanthropy

Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain

CSRHub aggregates and normalizes 20 million data elements from 200 expert sources to provide sustainability metrics on 7,000 companies. We score on a scale of 0 (worst) to 100 (best), but our top overall score is 71 and only 5% of the companies score above 60.

#19 Calavo Growers, Inc.

CSRHub Rating: 59

Location: Santa Paula, Calif.

Strongest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain

Weakest Area: Resource Management

#18 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

CSRHub Rating: 59

Location: Sunnyvale, Calif.

Strongest Area: Training, Health & Safety

Weakest Area: Energy & Climate Change

#17 Live Nation, Inc.

CSRHub Rating: 60

Location: Hollywood, Calif.

Strongest Area: Energy & Climate Change

Weakest Area: Board

#16 Hilton Hotels Corporation

CSRHub Rating: 60

Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.

Strongest Area: Energy & Climate Change

Weakest Area: Resource Management

#15 Guidance Software, Inc

CSRHub Rating: 60

Location: Pasadena, Calif.

Strongest Area: Resource Management

Weakest Area: Training, Health & Safety

#14 BioMed Realty Trust

CSRHub Rating: 60

Location: San Diego, Calif.

Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting

Weakest Area: Training, Health & Safety

#13 Symantec Corporation

CSRHub Rating: 61

Location: Mountain View, Calif.

Strongest Area: Board

Weakest Area: Transparency & Reporting

#12 Masimo Corporation

CSRHub Rating: 61

Location: Irvine, Calif.

Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting

Weakest Area: Board

#11 eOn Communications Corporation

CSRHub Rating: 61

Location: San Jose, Calif.

Strongest Area: Diversity & labour Rights

Weakest Area: Product

#10 Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CSRHub Rating: 62

Location: Union City, Calif.

Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting

Weakest Area: Resource Management

#9 Gap Inc.

CSRHub Rating: 62

Location: San Francisco, Calif.

Strongest Area: Board

Weakest Area: Energy & Climate Change

#8 DemandTec Inc

CSRHub Rating: 62

Location: San Carlos, Calif.

Strongest Area: Resource Management

Weakest Area: Training, Health & Safety

#7 Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)

CSRHub Rating: 63

Location: Palo Alto, Calif.

Strongest Area: Board

Weakest Area: Community Dev & Philanthropy

#6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

CSRHub Rating: 63

Location: San Jose, Calif.

Strongest Area: Compensation & Benefits

Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain

#5 Intel Corporation

CSRHub Rating: 64

Location: Santa Clara, Calif.

Strongest Area: Compensation & Benefits

Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain

#4 The Gymboree Corporation

CSRHub Rating: 65

Location: San Francisco, Calif.

Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting

Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain

#3 Berry Petroleum Company

CSRHub Rating: 65

Location: Bakersfield, Calif.

Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting

Weakest Area: Diversity & labour Rights

#2 Natus Medical Incorporated

CSRHub Rating: 67

Location: San Carlos, Calif.

Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting

Weakest Area: Diversity & labour Rights

#1 Dole Food Co., Inc

CSRHub Rating: 67

Location: Westlake Village, Calif.

Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting

Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain

