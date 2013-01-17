The 20 Most Socially Responsible Companies In California

Photo: Flickr/Port of San Diego

Good company social performance could contribute to stronger, happier communities. At CSRHub, we have enough sustainability data to rate the corporate social responsibility behaviour of 202 companies headquartered in California — and partial data on another 362 companies who are located there.



Our data shows that California companies exhibit a wide range of behaviour — with some standing at the top of the list for U.S. companies while others are at the bottom. California companies have the same average CSRHub rating as US companies as a whole: 49.1 on a 0 (worst) to 100 (best) scale.

High on the leader board for California is one of the country’s leading golf equipment manufacturers, a huge semiconductor firm, and one of our biggest food manufacturers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.