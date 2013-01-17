The 20 Most Socially Responsible Companies In California

Photo: Flickr/Port of San Diego
Good company social performance could contribute to stronger, happier communities. At CSRHub, we have enough sustainability data to rate the corporate social responsibility behaviour of 202 companies headquartered in California — and partial data on another 362 companies who are located there.
Our data shows that California companies exhibit a wide range of behaviour — with some standing at the top of the list for U.S. companies while others are at the bottom. California companies have the same average CSRHub rating as US companies as a whole: 49.1 on a 0 (worst) to 100 (best) scale.
High on the leader board for California is one of the country’s leading golf equipment manufacturers, a huge semiconductor firm, and one of our biggest food manufacturers.
Location: Carlsbad, Calif.
Strongest Area: Community Dev & Philanthropy
Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain
CSRHub aggregates and normalizes 20 million data elements from 200 expert sources to provide sustainability metrics on 7,000 companies. We score on a scale of 0 (worst) to 100 (best), but our top overall score is 71 and only 5% of the companies score above 60.
Location: Santa Paula, Calif.
Strongest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain
Weakest Area: Resource Management
Location: Sunnyvale, Calif.
Strongest Area: Training, Health & Safety
Weakest Area: Energy & Climate Change
Location: Hollywood, Calif.
Strongest Area: Energy & Climate Change
Weakest Area: Board
Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.
Strongest Area: Energy & Climate Change
Weakest Area: Resource Management
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
Strongest Area: Resource Management
Weakest Area: Training, Health & Safety
Location: San Diego, Calif.
Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Weakest Area: Training, Health & Safety
Location: Mountain View, Calif.
Strongest Area: Board
Weakest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Location: Irvine, Calif.
Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Weakest Area: Board
Location: San Jose, Calif.
Strongest Area: Diversity & labour Rights
Weakest Area: Product
Location: Union City, Calif.
Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Weakest Area: Resource Management
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Strongest Area: Board
Weakest Area: Energy & Climate Change
Location: San Carlos, Calif.
Strongest Area: Resource Management
Weakest Area: Training, Health & Safety
Location: Palo Alto, Calif.
Strongest Area: Board
Weakest Area: Community Dev & Philanthropy
Location: San Jose, Calif.
Strongest Area: Compensation & Benefits
Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain
Location: Santa Clara, Calif.
Strongest Area: Compensation & Benefits
Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain
Location: Bakersfield, Calif.
Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Weakest Area: Diversity & labour Rights
Location: San Carlos, Calif.
Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Weakest Area: Diversity & labour Rights
Location: Westlake Village, Calif.
Strongest Area: Transparency & Reporting
Weakest Area: Human Rights & Supply Chain
