The 12 most remote locations Google Maps' cameras have travelled

You may just use Google Maps to see where you’re going, but the website is filled with hidden gems that go beyond pure navigation.

While people love to stumble on weird or bizarre Google Street Views, the best ones take armchair travellers to locations they never dreamed of in Kenya, Mongolia, or the upper reaches of Canada.

Thanks to the Google Maps Trekker program, camera operators can strap on a 40-pound, 15-lens camera attached to a backpack and journey to attractions that can’t be reached by car. Google Maps has relied on its “Trekkers” since 2007 to wander the globe — literally off the beaten path — to show people what our world really looks like.

We asked Google Maps to tell us the most remote locations their Trekkers have ever trekked. So from the Northern Lights in Finland to a wildlife reserve in Kenya, keep scrolling to see the most remote places on Google Maps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.