The 12 most remote locations Google Maps' cameras have travelled

You may just use Google Maps to see where you’re going, but the website is filled with hidden gems that go beyond pure navigation.
While people love to stumble on weird or bizarre Google Street Views, the best ones take armchair travellers to locations they never dreamed of in Kenya, Mongolia, or the upper reaches of Canada.
Thanks to the Google Maps Trekker program, camera operators can strap on a 40-pound, 15-lens camera attached to a backpack and journey to attractions that can’t be reached by car. Google Maps has relied on its “Trekkers” since 2007 to wander the globe — literally off the beaten path — to show people what our world really looks like.
We asked Google Maps to tell us the most remote locations their Trekkers have ever trekked. So from the Northern Lights in Finland to a wildlife reserve in Kenya, keep scrolling to see the most remote places on Google Maps.
Churchill is a small town in northern Manitoba, Canada, that is known as the 'Polar Bear Capital of the World.' It's very far north near the west shore of Hudson Bay.
One Trekker saw the Northern Lights from Pitkäjärvi lake in Finland. It's a long lake with almost no dwellings, making it seem entirely reclusive.
This is the Avenue of Baobabs in Madagascar's Andranomena Special Reserve. The trees look like they're growing upside down with their roots in the air, and can live to be 1,000 years old and grow over 80 feet high.
The Atol das Rocas is in the South Atlantic Ocean and is a part of the Brazilian State. It's a biological reserve used solely for scientific research and is almost completed undisturbed by people.
Angkor Wat in Cambodia is a UNESCO world heritage site. The archaeological spot is actually the remains of two different capital cities of the Khmer Empire from the 9th and 15 centuries.
Mola molas are a large ocean sunfish that can be found in the cold waters of Crystal Bay in Bali. Because the current can be so strong, only experienced divers are allowed in Crystal Bay.
Khövsgöl Nuur is a lake in Mongolia near the Russian border and is more than 2 million years old, making it one of the 17 most ancient lakes on earth.
The Samburu National Reserve is in Kenya and one of 56 of the country's protected areas. There are over 50 species of animals and over 450 species of birds living on or near the reserve.
Gombe is a national park in Tanzania that is known for its chimpanzee habitat. Though it's the smallest national park in Tanzania, the park was made famous by Jane Goodall when she studied the chimpanzees in their natural surroundings.
Google teamed up with a Nepalese mountaineer to take pictures on Mount Everest. Though the pictures don't take armchair travellers to the top of the mountain (yet), it shows the communities around the base of the mountain including the Phortse, Khumjung, Thame, Lukla, and the Namche Bazaar.
The Rio Madeira is one of the biggest waterways in South America at 2,020 miles long. It's also one of the biggest tributaries of the Amazon River and is a protected area in Brazil.
Google Maps published Street View photos of the roads surrounding Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza in 2014. If you can't make it to Egypt, now you can walk around the historic site online.
