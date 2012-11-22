These Are The Most Reliable Used Cars Money Can Buy

Photo: Edmunds.com
A study by Warranty Direct has revealed what it says are the 10 most reliable used cars of the last 15 years.The company was founded in 1997 and has examined more than 200,000 customer policies between then and now to determine this list.
The cars were judged using Warranty Direct’s Reliability Index, which rates reliability by looking at a number of factors including how often the car breaks down, the cost of repair, mileage and age.
This is used to calculate a Reliability Index rating; the lower the score, the more reliable the car.
Year: 2001-2008
Reliability Index rating: 21
Year: 1999-2003
Reliability Index rating: 20
Year: 2006-
Reliability Index rating: 20
Year: 2005-
Reliability Index rating: 19
Year: 1996-2004
Reliability Index rating: 16
Year: 1998-2006
Reliability Index rating: 16
Year: 2005-
Reliability Index rating: 10
Year: 1997-2006
Reliability Index rating: 9
Year: 2000-2008
Reliability Index rating: 8
Year: 2005-2008
Reliability Index rating: 6
