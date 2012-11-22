These Are The Most Reliable Used Cars Money Can Buy

The Telegraph
2008 Toyota Yaris

Photo: Edmunds.com

A study by Warranty Direct has revealed what it says are the 10 most reliable used cars of the last 15 years.The company was founded in 1997 and has examined more than 200,000 customer policies between then and now to determine this list.

The cars were judged using Warranty Direct’s Reliability Index, which rates reliability by looking at a number of factors including how often the car breaks down, the cost of repair, mileage and age.

This is used to calculate a Reliability Index rating; the lower the score, the more reliable the car.

 

10. Honda Jazz

Year: 2001-2008

Reliability Index rating: 21

9. Toyota Yaris (tie)

Year: 1999-2003

Reliability Index rating: 20

9. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (tie)

Year: 2006-

Reliability Index rating: 20

7. Mazda MX-5

Year: 2005-

Reliability Index rating: 19

6. Volvo S40 (tie)

Year: 1996-2004

Reliability Index rating: 16

6. Honda HR-V (tie)

Year: 1998-2006

Reliability Index rating: 16

4. Toyota Aygo

Year: 2005-

Reliability Index rating: 10

3. Suzuki Alto

Year: 1997-2006

Reliability Index rating: 9

2. Vauxhall Agila

Year: 2000-2008

Reliability Index rating: 8

1. Mitsubishi Lancer

Year: 2005-2008

Reliability Index rating: 6

Now check out...

And The Best Classic Car Is... >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.