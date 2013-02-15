The Most Published Celebrity Couples This Year

With GQ and Vanity Fair covers, a Super Bowl halftime show, an inaugural lip-synch, and an upcoming HBO documentary, Beyoncé’s headline count so far in 2013 is massive.

Photo: AP

It’s only February, but plenty of celebrity couples have already caused a lot of buzz.From Kanye and Kim’s surprise pregnancy announcement to Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Obama’s inauguration ceremony and later the Super Bowl, the duos have been media gold for online and print publications.



In the battle of the press, which celebrities are gaining the most buzz?

News app News360 calculated which celebrities have had the most headlines and article mentions so far this year based on data from 100,000 media outlets worldwide.

According to their list, Jay-Z and Beyoncé aren’t number one.



Celebrity Couple Article / Headline Mentions 9. Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest 279 8. Victoria and David Beckham 312 7. Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie 335 6. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 356 5. John Mayer and Katie Perry 550 4. Jay-Z and Beyoncé 1385 3. Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez 1987 2. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 2707 1. Michelle and Barack Obama 4567

