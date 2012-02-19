The Most Predictable Way Republicans Are Responding To The Strong Economy

When all else fails, start blasting rising gasoline prices.



Here’s us from earlier this week:

Certainly conservatives will be pushing the gas prices story more and more.

Today in the NYT:

In a closed-door meeting last week, Speaker John A. Boehner instructed fellow Republicans to embrace the gas-pump anger they find among their constituents when they return to their districts for the Presidents’ Day recess.

