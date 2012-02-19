The Most Predictable Way Republicans Are Responding To The Strong Economy

Joe Weisenthal
john boehner thumbs up

When all else fails, start blasting rising gasoline prices.

Here’s us from earlier this week:

Certainly conservatives will be pushing the gas prices story more and more.

Today in the NYT:

In a closed-door meeting last week, Speaker John A. Boehner instructed fellow Republicans to embrace the gas-pump anger they find among their constituents when they return to their districts for the Presidents’ Day recess.

