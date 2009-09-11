The Most Powerful Women In Business

Fortune put out its annual list of the 50 most powerful women in business today.



Indra Nooyi of Pepsi is No. 1.

Safra Catz of Oracle is the highest paid at $42 million.

Marissa Mayer of Google is the youngest at 34.

And the biggest addition to the list is Sue Wagner of BlackRock.

The top 10 are:

Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo Irene Rosenfeld, Chairman and CEO, Kraft Foods Pat Woertz, Chairman, CEO and President, Archer Daniels Midland Angela Braly, President and CEO, Wellpoint Andrea Jung, Chairman and CEO, Avon Products Oprah Winfrey, Chairman, Harpo Ellen Kullman, CEO, Dupont Carol Bartz, CEO, Yahoo Ursula Burns, CEO, Xerox Brenda Barnes, Chairman and CEO, Sara Lee

For the full list click here.

