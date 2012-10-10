Meet The 30 Most Powerful Women In Advertising

The most powerful women in advertising 2012

The Mad Men era of advertising might be over, but sexual parity in the advertising industry has yet to be reached.Women make up only three per cent of creative directors, and they don’t match their male peers in the management ranks either.



For that reason, Business Insider Advertising decided to highlight the female movers and shakers in advertising. These are the CEOs, the chief creative officers, the creatives and the financial strategists that rule the global business known as Madison Avenue.

We selected these powerhouses based on nominations from our sources and readers, and our own extensive research. We weighted more heavily in favour of those women nominated by people who compete against them. The overall ranking is based on position, tenure, agency size, revenue growth, client access, and cultural impact on the ad world.

—With reporting by Christina Austin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.