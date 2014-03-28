The Most Powerful Brands In Tech

Some consumers report being tired of Apple’s advertising style, yet its brand continues to be one of the strongest in the world.

Brand strategy firm CoreBrand has released its rankings of the 100 most powerful global brands. While Apple was the only tech company to crack the top 10, several others made an appearance further down the rankings.

To compile the rankings, CoreBrand surveyed 10,000 executives at 1,000 companies over a five-year span, asking them how familiar they were with a particular brand and how favourably they viewed them.

Here’s a ranking of the top tech brands, according to where they fell on CoreBrand’s list.

10. eBay

The e-commerce giant has shot up CoreBrand’s list in recent years, gaining 58 spots over the past five years. This year, it ranked 59th out of 100 overall. (59th/100)



9. Samsung

Samsung continues to be perceived strongly by business executives, moving up 5 spaces over last year to land in 52nd place out of 100. (52nd/100)

8. IBM

IBM’s reputation among businesses is steadily improving. It’s 49th-place ranking is a 15-spot increase over last year. (49th/100)

Wikimedia

7. Dell

Dell moved down one spot from last year’s ranking, coming in at the 48th spot out of 100. (48th/100)

6. AT&T

AT&T lost four places from 2013, moving down from 29th to 33rd. (33rd/100)

5. Sony

Sony continues to perform relatively well on CoreBrand’s rankings, despite moving down 12 spots in the last 5 years. (31st/100)

4. Yahoo

The Marissa Mayer-led company is growing in popularity, gaining 44 spots in the last five years. (28th/100)

3. Google

Google has seen incredible improvement since 2008, moving up 90 positions over the past five years. (26th/100)

2. Microsoft

Microsoft had the largest gain of the top 25 brands, moving up 9 spaces to rank 11th. It has moved up 34 spaces since 2008. (11th/100)

1. Apple

Apple is known for being a highly creative company with an incredibly powerful brand, and it was the only tech company to rank in the top 10 of CoreBrand’s rankings this year. (10th/100)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.