The Most Powerful, Moving NDAA Video I've Seen Yet

This is what the mainstream media doesn’t want you to see. (Video below; sent to me by a reader earlier tonight.)



They’ve whitewashed and, at times, altogether blacked out and distorted the groundswell of protests throughout the United States.

You know this is the case, even if you want to deny it: your Facebook feed and Google+ stream are flooded with protest invites, photos, videos, and yet there’s nothing about it on the evening news.

The silence is deafening.

The Tea Party and Occupy and other groups have vast ideological differences, to be sure.

Yet they all realise the grave threat posed by the NDAA, signed into law by President Obama on New Year’s Eve. They all realise the censorship and terror that SOPA & the Protect-IP Act would enable, casting a dark cloud over the entire planet’s Internet communications in the 21st century.

It is not an exaggeration to say that America is at stake here.

Wake up, readers, friends, and colleagues. As the man in the video says, “I will not stand by and just watch!”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Occupy Congress is on January 17th. And the nationwide protests against NDAA are to be held on February 3rd.

Continue the conversation, follow me: I don’t write articles every day, but when I do, they are on subjects you should know about. You can follow me on Google+ or on Twitter to see my newest posts and keep in touch. I publish content and editorial opinion regarding NDAA and SOPA on my Google+ account that you won’t find anywhere else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.