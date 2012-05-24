The 20 Most Powerful Indians In Hollywood

The Indian actor has created one of the most hilarious and memorable characters on television right now: Tom Haverford on NBC's 'Parks and Recreation.'

Ansari has also had bit roles in movies like 'Get Him to the Greek' and 'Funny People.' But now he's getting a lead role in the buddy-robbery comedy '30 Minutes or Less' with Jesse Eisenberg.

Ansari also has a successful stand-up special, 'Dangerously Delicious,' on his website, which only costs $5 to download.