See The 25 Most Powerful Authors In Hollywood—Here's Today's Buzz

GettyEL James’ “50 Shades of Grey” will soon be turned into a Hollywood film.The Hollywood Reporter has ranked “Hollywood’s 25 Most Powerful Authors” — from the $687 million worldwide take of Suzanne Collins’ (No. 5) “Hunger Games” to the bidding frenzy over EL James’ (No. 4) “50 Shades of Grey.”

Meanwhile, “Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins has just announced she will release her new book “Year of the Jungle” — an autobiographical picture book —next fall.

Hugh Jackman is in talks to return as Wolverine in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Jared Leto is losing tons of weight, shaving his eyebrows, and waxing his legs to play a transsexual woman in “Dallas Buyer’s Club” — the same film for which Matthew McConaughey got his now-skeletal figure. “For me, it’s not about the most weight I can lose, it’s more to represent the character. I’m focused on what it means to be a transsexual woman.”

Elle Macpherson is rushing to the side of her ex-boyfriend, millionaire Miami mega-developer Jeffrey Soffer, after he narrowly escaped death in a holiday helicopter horror crash that killed his friend Lance Valdez, a tax lawyer and dad of three.

50-year-old Demi Moore is reportedly dating 26-year-old art dealer Vito Schnabel, son of artist/filmmaker Julian Schnabel. The pair first got together at Naomi Campbell’s 50 birthday party for boyfriend Vladislav Doronin in India earlier this month, according to the New York Post, which says Moore and Schnabel have been “quietly spending time” together since.

Rihanna tweeted a risqué preview pic of her next racy GQ photoshoot.

Watch Britney Spears and will.i.am’s new music video. The only question is, whose voice is that?



