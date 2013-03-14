The Most Powerful Athletes In 2013

Photo: ESPN

Each year, Bloomberg Sports determines who the 100 most powerful athletes playing in the United States are.



To determine the most powerful athletes, Bloomberg uses both “on-field” and “off-field” attributes. Only athletes who were active in the 2011-2012 season were considered.

On-field attributes include stats, like batting average, goals, points, touchdowns, etc. Off-field attributes consider the athlete’s endorsement deals and social media presence.

Most of the athletes on the list are football players, followed by basketball, and baseball players. Not surprisingly, LeBron James came out on top this year, moving up three spaces from fourth last year.

