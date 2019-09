Photo: Sports Illustrated

Each year, Bloomberg BusinessWeek determines the 100 most powerful athletes playing in the United States.To determine the most powerful athletes, Bloomberg uses both “on-field” and “off-field” attributes. Only athletes who were active in the 2010-2011 season were considered.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.