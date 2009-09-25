The 10 Most-Watched Web Videos Of Summer 2009







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abc2a194945415500de8018/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-most-popular-web-video-of-the-summer-2009-9/10-david-guetta-feat-kelly-rowland-when-love-takes-over-1" caption="" source="" alt="shakira you tube web video woman eyes" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

If you’re wondering why YouTube is building a new site called Vevo, a “Hulu-for-music videos” joint venture with the record industry, look no further than this past summer’s roster of Web video hits. It’s dominated by professional music videos.

Click here to see Summer 2009’s most popular Web videos →

We asked video analytics firm TubeMogul to tell us what the summer’s most popular videos were.

From Jun. 1 to Aug. 31, there was an undisputed king of web video: The recently deceased King Of Pop. Michael Jackson had 8 of the 10 most watched videos of the summer, for a total of 118 million views. “Thriller” alone had 28 million views.

As popular as “Thriller” was, it wasn’t the the biggest winner in the web video sweepstakes. New Moon, the next instalment of the Vampire series, was the big summer winner. It beat MJ, racking up 38 million views, as fans prime themselves for its Nov. 20 release.

Since Michael Jackson and Twilight don’t make for the most exciting list, we asked for the top 10 videos, sans Jacko. Music videos still dominated, grabbing six of the top 10 spots.

One of the non-music videos, the JK wedding dance, had 15 million views. It became a defacto music video for Chris Brown’s song “Forever,” helping breathe life back into sales of the single released last year. It returned to the top of the digital sales charts this summer, rising to number 3 on Amazon and number 4 in iTunes. Brown also made money from the revenue share on Google’s text ads. Oh, and the video was re-enacted on the Today Show.

This list makes it apparent why YouTube is looking to firm up its music video offerings through Vevo. By teaming with Universal, and Sony, as well as other partners down the road, it can tap a market of hundreds of millions of interested viewers, and hopefully turn these videos into more revenue per user than they’re doing today with YouTube.

Click here to see Summer 2009’s most popular Web videos →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”10-david-guetta-feat-kelly-rowland-when-love-takes-over-1″

title=”#10 David Guetta feat Kelly Rowland, When Love Takes Over”

content=”The ex-Destiny Child star teamed up with David Guetta to make this smash hit, which had 6,297,334 views this summer.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-shakira-she-wolf-2″

title=”#9 Shakira, She Wolf”

content=”Shakira! Who wouldn’t watch her? This video is awesome, though slightly NSFW. Maybe we’re prudes, but all we can say is, if you’re watching this by yourself at work, don’t be surprised if people look at you askance. The video had 6,352,749 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-bruno-trailer-3″

title=”#8 Bruno Trailer”

content=”Bruno was a let down for many Sacha Baron Cohen fans. Blame the trailer! Everyone watched it, assuming the movie would be awesome. Turns out, not so much. Bruno’s trailer had 7,065,390 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-lady-gaga-poker-face-parody-4″

title=”#7 Lady Gaga Poker Face, Parody”

content=”This Lady Gaga parody happened. And it had 7,372,571 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-lady-gaga-love-game-5″

title=”#6 Lady Gaga, Love Game”

content=”Lady GaGa – Love Game

We’re going to be honest. We missed the Lady Gaga craze. We resolve to stop blogging on Saturday nights this fall, so we can catch up. This video had 8,016,007 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-black-eyed-peas-i-gotta-feeling-6″

title=”#5 Black Eyed Peas, I Gotta Feeling”

content=”We gotta feeling too. We feel the Black Eyed Peas make the most bland and pointless pop music ever. This video had 8,777,386 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-evian-roller-babies-7″

title=”#4 Evian Roller Babies”

content=”More creepy than cool to us, but what do we know? This video of babies dancing in rollerskates had 11,741,885 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-linkin-park-new-divide-8″

title=”#3 Linkin Park, New Divide”

content=”So, Linkin Park is still together. The video for ‘New Divide’ tied into the Transformers movie and had 14,253,950 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-jk-wedding-entrance-dance-9″

title=”#2 JK Wedding Entrance Dance”

content=”This wedding video had everyone freaking out this summer, peaking with a Today Show re-enactment. The video had 15,224,596 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-new-moon-10″

title=”#1 New Moon”

content=”The trailer for the next Twilight movie, ‘New Moon,’ was the most popular video for the summer with 38,714,943 views.”

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-11″

title=”Don’t Miss…”

content=”Top 10 iPhone Apps For Sports Fans >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa800a417937a535abc6cdb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.