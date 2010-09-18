Hulu's 10 Most Watched Videos Ever: SNL and Family Guy DOMINATE

T-Pain in SNL Digital Short: I’m On A Boat

Hulu offers on-demand videos of popular television shows like Family Guy and Saturday Night Live – which are apparently the only shows that people watch on the site.If you click on the “Most Popular” tab in Hulu and highlight “All Time,” you’ll notice that there are only two videos not from Fox’s Family Guy or NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Brandon Boone, manager of Corporate Communications at Hulu, confirms that “Most Popular” on the joint-venture site translates to “Most Viewed.”



Web videos that turn viral are often comedic and make people laugh so hard that they rewatch the clip over and over again. Even though Hulu hosts professionally produced videos intended for television broadcasts, videos that do well on the site are also comedies that people of the Internet age would prefer to watch over a crime drama – Quantcast data shows that people between the ages of 18 and 34 are most likely to watch shows on Hulu.

It should be no surprise then that a show produced by comedians like Seth MacFarlane does well on a site catering mainly to an audience consisting of “young adults.”

