A Detailed Look At How Americans Travel Within The US

New York may have Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty, but it’s not the most popular state for tourism.

That title goes to California, which is home to such iconic tourist attractions as the Golden Gate Bridge, Hollywood, and Disneyland.

HotelsCombined, a hotel booking site, produced an infographic that shows the most popular US states to travel to. They analysed more than 87,000 hotel bookings that originated in the US to determine which states are the most popular tourism destinations.

After California, Florida (No. 2), Nevada (No. 3), Texas (No. 4), and New York (No. 5) dominated over this list. Hawaii came in at No. 10 and Colorado took No. 16. But very few people want to travel to West Virginia, which came in dead last.

The site also logged which destinations people from each state are interested in visiting most. New Yorkers book the most hotel rooms in Florida, Texans like to travel to California, and Californians like to travel to Nevada. Ironically, people in Alaska want to visit Hawaii the most — probably for the warm climate change — but no state wants to visit Alaska.

The full infographic is below.

