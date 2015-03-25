The 25 most popular travel destinations in the world

TripAdvisor just announced the winners of its 2015 Travellers’ Choice awards for Destinations.

Millions of TripAdvisor users weighed in and voted for their top travel destinations around the world.

For the first time, travellers ranked Marrakech, Morocco, as the top travel destination in the world. Last year, it ranked at No. 6. And while perennial favourites like Paris and Rome made the list, newcomers like Cusco, Peru, and Queenstown, New Zealand, also made appearances.

Winners were based on millions of TripAdvisor reviews of hotels, attractions and restaurants for different cities over a 12-month period.

