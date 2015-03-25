The 25 most popular travel destinations in the world

Lauren Browning
TripAdvisor just announced the winners of its 2015 Travellers’ Choice awards for Destinations.

Millions of TripAdvisor users weighed in and voted for their top travel destinations around the world.

For the first time, travellers ranked Marrakech, Morocco, as the top travel destination in the world. Last year, it ranked at No. 6. And while perennial favourites like Paris and Rome made the list, newcomers like Cusco, Peru, and Queenstown, New Zealand, also made appearances.

Winners were based on millions of TripAdvisor reviews of hotels, attractions and restaurants for different cities over a 12-month period.

25. Sydney, Australia

24. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

23. Hong Kong, China

22. Queenstown, New Zealand

21. Budapest, Hungary

20. Athens, Greece

19. Kathmandu, Nepal

18. Bangkok, Thailand

17. St. Petersburg, Russia

16. Cusco, Peru

15. Ubud, Indonesia

14. Goreme, Turkey

13. Barcelona, Spain

12. Zermatt, Switzerland

11. New York City, United States of America

10. Cape Town Central, South Africa

8. Buenos Aires, Argentina

7. Rome, Italy

6. London, United Kingdom

5. Prague, Czech Republic

4. Hanoi, Vietnam

2. Siem Reap, Cambodia

1. Marrakech, Morocco

