These are the most popular items at Trader Joe's, and a surprisingly healthy item won the top spot in most states

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Across its more than 500 stores, Trader Joe’s has amassed a devoted clan of shoppers that can’t get enough of its cult favourite products.

Software company WorkWise released a report on Thursday of top searched Trader Joe’s products in each state and found a surprising item won the heart of the most states – brussels sprouts.

We took a closer look at the top items across all 50 states.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There seems to be no shortage of cult favourite products at Trader Joe’s.

Since its start in 1967, the grocery chain has attracted a devoted legion of enthusiasts who sing its praises across a swath of blogs and fan accounts. Today, Trader Joe’s has more than 500 stores in the US, selling everything from the new buzzy Everything But The Elote Seasoning Blend to classic produce staples.

On Thursday, software company WorkWise released a report of the top searched Trader Joe’s products in each state, coming one month after the grocer issued its 11th annual customer choice awards. While there was certainly overlap – shoppers can’t seem to get enough Mandarin Orange Chicken and Plantain Chips – WorkWise found a significant chunk of the country is crazy about brussels sprouts. A whopping 15 states listed the vegetable as its top product.

Here’s a look at the list of most popular Trader Joe’s products, with a list of corresponding states.

Brussels Sprouts

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Idaho

Maine

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming

Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend

Arkansas

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Arizona

Iowa

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

Virginia

Avocados

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Hawaii

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

New Mexico

Plantain Chips

Florida

Maryland

Spiced Cider

Trader Joe’s

Alabama

Utah

Butter Chicken

Washington, D.C.

Coconut Body Butter

Georgia

Hold the Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones

Trader Joe’s

New Jersey

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Minnesota

O&H Danish Kringle

Trader Joe’s

Wisconsin

Rose Water Facial Toner

Texas

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Illinois

Soy Chorizo

Trader Joe’s

California

Triple Ginger Beer

Washington

Unexpected Cheddar

Trader Joe’s

New York

Vegan Kale Cashew and Basil Pesto

Oregon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.